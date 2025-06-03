Surgent Studios announces horror game Dead Take with Pocketpair Publishing

Surgent Studios has announced its next game, Dead Take.

The game, which Pocketpair Publishing will publish, will be released later this year.

“In Dead Take, you play as an actor who becomes uneasy when your friend won’t answer the phone,” reads a description for the game.

“Delve into the gilded rot of the entertainment industry and show up at the last place he was before he went quiet: a dark, opulent mansion.

“Haunted by mysterious humanlike figures, you advance into the house by solving object-based puzzles and splicing together the video clips you find along the way. Oddly quiet for the site of a glamorous party just hours before, the house is now populated by the figures that seem to turn up where you least expect them.”

“We’re being secretive for a reason,” said Abubakar Salim, CEO of Surgent Studios. “The subject matter of this game is delicate, and it hits close to home. When it comes out, and it won’t be long until it does, I want players to think, ‘I can’t believe they actually did this.”

Salim spoke to VGC earlier this year about the game.

“A lot of what we do is build from experiences. We want to share experiences we have felt and deliver them artistically,” he said. “Last year, I felt extremely powerless; it got me thinking about where that power lies in the entertainment industry. What does that mean to people in art? I think I stewed on those thoughts and wanted to turn them into something.

“I straddle these worlds between being an actor and a developer. I’ve seen how that power can corrupt, and I’ve seen how those people in power react when confronted with people without power. This game is a response to that feeling of powerlessness.”