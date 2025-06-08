Supermassive reveals rewind and replay feature for sci-fi horror game Directive 8020

Supermassive Games has released a new trailer for its sci-fi horror title Directive 8020, and revealed a major new gameplay mechanic.

Turning Points will enable players rewind to pivotal story points and change their decisions to unlock different paths and find missed content.

This is an optional feature, as there’s also a Survivor Mode which doesn’t allow rewinds.

“For the first time in a Dark Pictures title, players can rewind the story to key decision moments and change the outcomes,” said Will Doyle, creative director Dark Pictures at Supermassive Games.

“It’s an exciting step for us, especially with a story that has branching and multiple endings. It’s all about giving players more control, more replayability, and more ways to uncover every layer of the story.”

Releasing on October 2, 2025, Directive 8020 will be available for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Supermassive has also revealed the contents of the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition, which are as follows: