Supermassive reveals rewind and replay feature for sci-fi horror game Directive 8020
Turning Points lets players rewind to key decision moments and change the outcomes
Supermassive Games has released a new trailer for its sci-fi horror title Directive 8020, and revealed a major new gameplay mechanic.
Turning Points will enable players rewind to pivotal story points and change their decisions to unlock different paths and find missed content.
This is an optional feature, as there’s also a Survivor Mode which doesn’t allow rewinds.
“For the first time in a Dark Pictures title, players can rewind the story to key decision moments and change the outcomes,” said Will Doyle, creative director Dark Pictures at Supermassive Games.
“It’s an exciting step for us, especially with a story that has branching and multiple endings. It’s all about giving players more control, more replayability, and more ways to uncover every layer of the story.”
Releasing on October 2, 2025, Directive 8020 will be available for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Supermassive has also revealed the contents of the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition, which are as follows:
The Dark Pictures Outfit Pack
- Play as Cassiopeia crew members wearing iconic outfits from across The Dark Pictures Anthology. Includes:
- Sleep Technician Carter in Jason’s army gear from House of Ashes
- Science Technician Anders in Julia’s diving outfit from Man of Medan
- Each character comes with their own outfit variation from the series
Cosmic Visual Filter Pack
- Customise the game’s look with three cinematic visual filters that represent each era of space missions:
- 60’s Filter – Classic black and white
- 70’s Filter – 8mm-style film grain
- 80’s Filter – Retro VHS aesthetic
Digital Artbook
- Get a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s visual development
- Includes concept art for Tau Ceti f, the Cassiopeia, and terrifying alien transformations
Exclusive Soundtrack
- Original score by Jason Graves
- Includes licensed tracks and in-game music
The Dark Pictures Exclusive Heirlooms Mission
- A secret, collectable-based mission
- Search for dolls and figures hidden throughout the game that unlock secrets to previous Dark Pictures games, including Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, and The Devil in Me