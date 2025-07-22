Supermassive has delayed Directive 8020 amid a round of layoffs

Dark Pictures studio Supermassive has announced a round of layoffs and delayed its sci-fi horror game Directive 8020 into 2026.

In a statement published on its social media channels, the studio said that it had begun the redundancy process for around 36 employees.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we know this will be an incredibly difficult time for everyone,” it said. “Our absolute priority will be to offer full support to all those affected.

“We remain focused on our upcoming projects and have made the decision to move the launch of Directive 8020 to the first half of 2026.

“The response to the game so far has been fantastic, and this additional time will help us deliver the very best experience for our fans. We’re deeply grateful for the patience and support of our community. There is no impact on the development of Little Nightmares III.”

Directive 8020 was originally due to release in October for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The British developer, based in Guildford, Surrey, is best known for its PlayStation horror hit, Until Dawn. The game, which was adapted for the silver screen earlier this year, was popular with both hardcore players, and fostered a new, more casual audience.

“For its next game, Directive 8020, action takes a much greater focus,” reads a recent VGC preview. “So, how has the studio balanced the more advanced action gameplay while making sure its loyal casual audience can also experience the new story?”