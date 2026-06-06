Diddy Kong Racing veterans reveal Super Yooka-Laylee Kart, an arcade racer with a ‘deep story campaign’

Playtonic has announced Super Yooka-Laylee Kart, an arcade racing adventure it says is built around “high-skill gameplay, tactical rivalries, and revenge-fuelled comebacks”.

The game, which is so far only announced for PC, is being developed by a team that includes Diddy Kong Racing and Mickey’s Speedway USA designer Martin Wakeley, and DKR artist Kevin Bayliss.

According to an announcement, Super Yooka-Laylee Kart will include a “deep” story campaign, online multiplayer, the ability to create custom races, rules and tournaments, and up to 8-player local split-screen multiplayer.

“Built around precision-focused arcade racing, Super Yooka-Laylee Kart combines expressive mechanics, advanced techniques, weapons, and high-stakes competitive gameplay with a unique Rage system that rewards tactical comebacks and brutal payback opportunities,” Playtonic said.

“As rivals attack and positions shift, Rage builds throughout the race, unleashing devastating revenge abilities capable of changing the outcome in an instant.

“Designed around mastery, replayability, and player expression, the game expands on classic kart racing foundations with modern depth, advanced movement systems, strategic risk-and-reward gameplay, and extensive multiplayer customization.

“Players can create their own races, rules, and rivalries through a huge range of gameplay modifiers and tournament setups designed for both chaotic fun and fierce competition.”

Super Yooka-Laylee Kart will be playable at Summer Game Fest Play Days for invited members of the media this weekend. Playtonic also confirmed plans for a series of upcoming beta tests focused on Super Yooka-Laylee Kart’s online multiplayer features.