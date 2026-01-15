Super Nintendo World is getting an upgrade for its fifth anniversary

Nintendo’s original Super Nintendo World theme park in Osaka, Japan, is turning five this year, and it’s announced a range of activities to mark the anniversary.

From Wednesday, March 18, 2026, until Monday, January 11, 2027, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will be decorated for its fifth anniversary, including a star-studded cake at its entrance.

The USJ world will have special merchandise and food to mark the occasion, to be revealed at a later date, and visitors will be able to meet Yoshi at Meet & Greet areas for the first time.

Super Nintendo World Japan will also host a special Star Hunt activity, which it says will feature performances by costumed characters Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and friends as visitors search for missing Super Stars.

Japan’s Super Nintendo World first opened on March 18, 2021. Soon after, US parks opened in Los Angeles and Florida. A Singapore Super Nintendo Worlds is also scheduled to be built in the future.

The Japan and Florida parks now feature the Donkey Kong Country land, which first opened in Osaka in December 2024. The new area includes a rollercoaster based on the games’ mine cart rides, with cars elevated and placed over a fake track, designed to make it look like the player is jumping over gaps and breaks in the track.

The theme park worlds include an augmented reality Mario Kart ride set within Bowser’s Castle, a Donkey Kong rollercoaster, a Toadstool Café, merchandise stores, and more.

Visitors can purchase Power-Up Bands to play interactive games around the park and track their scores via the Universal Studios app. You can read our extensive review of Nintendo World Osaka for more details.

