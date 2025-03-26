Support VGC

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble unleashes Pac-Man in pellet-filled DLC crossover

The character celebrates his 45th anniversary this year

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble unleashes Pac-Man in pellet-filled DLC crossover

Pac-Man is the latest DLC character to be added to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

The Switch game was released last year as a Switch exclusive, and has seen numerous cameo characters added as paid DLC to the game since its release.

The latest of these additions is Bandai Namco‘s iconic character Pac-Man, who celebrates his 45th anniversary this year.

If players buy the Pac-Man DLC and opt to play as him in the game, the game’s bananas will be replaced by Pac-Man items. The standard bananas will be replaced by Pac-Man maze pellets, banana bunches are replaced by cherries and golden bananas become power pellets.

Pac-Man is available now for $4.99 / £4.49, making him the 10th DLC character to be added to the game.

Previous DLC characters added to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble have included Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy from the Sonic series, Axel from Crazy Taxi, Beat from Jet Set Radio, a Crewmate from Among Us, vocaloid pop character Hatsune Miku and legendary kaiju Godzilla.

Along with the Pac-Man DLC, Banana Rumble has also received a new version 2.20 update, which makes numerous bug fixed and other adjustments. The update also adds a new stage called Floral Ring to the Robot Smash battle mode, at no extra cost.

VGC’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble review called the game “a welcome revival, but far from the series’ best”, criticising a slight stutter which has since been addressed with a patch.

“As the first entirely new Monkey Ball game in 12 years, fans of the series will at least be happy to have a selection of new stages to play through,” we wrote. “Performance issues and a relatively sparse multiplayer offering prevent it from being considered among the best the series has to offer, however.”

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£49.49£54.99$69.99$99
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair
£54.95
CRKD Nitro Deck
£89.99$89.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£250£270.23£309.99$341.08$349$349.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£263.99£309.99$329$349.99$349.99$349.99
LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
£209.99$387.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.