Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble unleashes Pac-Man in pellet-filled DLC crossover

Pac-Man is the latest DLC character to be added to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble.

The Switch game was released last year as a Switch exclusive, and has seen numerous cameo characters added as paid DLC to the game since its release.

The latest of these additions is Bandai Namco‘s iconic character Pac-Man, who celebrates his 45th anniversary this year.

If players buy the Pac-Man DLC and opt to play as him in the game, the game’s bananas will be replaced by Pac-Man items. The standard bananas will be replaced by Pac-Man maze pellets, banana bunches are replaced by cherries and golden bananas become power pellets.

Pac-Man is available now for $4.99 / £4.49, making him the 10th DLC character to be added to the game.

Previous DLC characters added to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble have included Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy from the Sonic series, Axel from Crazy Taxi, Beat from Jet Set Radio, a Crewmate from Among Us, vocaloid pop character Hatsune Miku and legendary kaiju Godzilla.

Along with the Pac-Man DLC, Banana Rumble has also received a new version 2.20 update, which makes numerous bug fixed and other adjustments. The update also adds a new stage called Floral Ring to the Robot Smash battle mode, at no extra cost.

VGC’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble review called the game “a welcome revival, but far from the series’ best”, criticising a slight stutter which has since been addressed with a patch.

“As the first entirely new Monkey Ball game in 12 years, fans of the series will at least be happy to have a selection of new stages to play through,” we wrote. “Performance issues and a relatively sparse multiplayer offering prevent it from being considered among the best the series has to offer, however.”