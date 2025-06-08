Super Meat Boy 3D is coming next year
The famously difficult platformer enters the third dimension
The next game in the Super Meat Boy series has been announced.
Super Meat Boy 3D will be released in early 2026 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.
As the name suggests, Super Meat Boy 3D is a 3D platformer instead of the previous 2D Super Meat Boy titles.
More to follow…
