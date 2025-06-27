Super Mario Strikers is coming to Switch 2’s GameCube library next week

Nintendo has confirmed the fourth game coming to Switch 2’s GameCube library.

Super Mario Strikers – known in Europe as Mario Smash Football – will be coming to the service on July 3.

The first game in the Mario Strikers series, it’s a street football game for 1-4 players.

Players put together a five-person squad, choosing one of eight team captains (Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, Wario, Waluigi and Donkey Kong) and from a selection of four sidekicks (Toad, Hammer Brother, Birdo, Koopa Troopa).

The game’s seven stadiums are filled with power-ups, including bananas, shells, Bob-ombs and Chain Chomps. Players can also charge up a Super Strike, which lets their captain fire a high-powered shot which counts as two goals if it’s scored.

Super Mario Strikers joins F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and SoulCalibur 2, all of which were available on the GameCube library on Switch 2 launch day.

Nintendo has already confirmed that other GameCube games coming to the service in the future include Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.

A wireless GameCube controller is also available through the MyNintendo Store, giving a more authentic experience when playing Switch 2’s GameCube library (though other Switch 2 controllers, such as the Joy-Con 2 controllers and the Pro Controller, work too).

GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.