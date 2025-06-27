Super Mario Strikers is coming to Switch 2’s GameCube library next week
Known as Mario Smash Football in Europe, it’s the fourth GameCube game on Switch
Nintendo has confirmed the fourth game coming to Switch 2’s GameCube library.
Super Mario Strikers – known in Europe as Mario Smash Football – will be coming to the service on July 3.
The first game in the Mario Strikers series, it’s a street football game for 1-4 players.
Players put together a five-person squad, choosing one of eight team captains (Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, Wario, Waluigi and Donkey Kong) and from a selection of four sidekicks (Toad, Hammer Brother, Birdo, Koopa Troopa).
The game’s seven stadiums are filled with power-ups, including bananas, shells, Bob-ombs and Chain Chomps. Players can also charge up a Super Strike, which lets their captain fire a high-powered shot which counts as two goals if it’s scored.
Super Mario Strikers joins F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and SoulCalibur 2, all of which were available on the GameCube library on Switch 2 launch day.
Nintendo has already confirmed that other GameCube games coming to the service in the future include Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.
A wireless GameCube controller is also available through the MyNintendo Store, giving a more authentic experience when playing Switch 2’s GameCube library (though other Switch 2 controllers, such as the Joy-Con 2 controllers and the Pro Controller, work too).
GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.
NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.
Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.