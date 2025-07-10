Super Mario Odyssey’s director is a producer on Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo has revealed more of the staff behind the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza, including the news that Super Mario Odyssey’s director is serving as a producer on the game.

Kenta Motokura, who was the director of Super Mario Odyssey has been revealed as one of the game’s producers. Donkey Kong Bananza is being directed by Kazuya Takahashi. Takahashi joined Nintendo in 2020, having previously worked on other open world titles.

He told IGN in a new interview that his previous work gives him some “interesting,” experience that he says carries on to Bananza.

While the exact number of developers that worked on both Super Mario Odyssey and the upcoming game wasn’t revealed, Takahasi said that due to “a lot,” of staff crossover between the games, both Odyssey and Bananza share narrative similarities.

“Certainly because a lot of team members also worked on Super Mario Odyssey, there are some similarities in terms of how they think about the setting of the characters for both games, but it’s something we really can’t explain all of for now because we need to leave something for people to consider as they’re playing the game.”

Takahasi also touched on why Pauline is 13-years-old in the upcoming game, having previously appeared as an adult in Super Mario Odyssey.

“Now as to why 13-year-old in particular was the choice, I think that’s something that we want players to, in the course of enjoying the game, start to puzzle out, think for themselves.”

Donkey Kong Bananza will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17. Recently, Nintendo showcased new details and info on the Nintendo Switch 2 game, including the reveal of long-time series character Pauline, who will join DK on his adventure.

VGC published a hands-on preview with Donkey Kong Bananza last week. We wrote: “Like Mario’s recent 3D outings, Donkey Kong Bananza will likely be greater than the sum of its parts – a cavalcade of ideas and mechanics that might not seem like much on their own, but together form a consistently entertaining adventure.”