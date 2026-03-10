Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch 2 Edition gets a new overview trailer and more single-player details

Nintendo has released a new overview trailer for Super Mario Bros Wonder: Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park.

The new six-minute trailer gives players a rundown of the various new features coming to the game, including its 23 versus and co-op multiplayer modes.

The video gives a better look at the Toad Brigade Training Camp, where 1-4 players can take on 74 separate challenges, which are unlocked as players make their way through the full game.

As players complete these training missions and other attractions, they earn Bellabel water, which can be used to grow flowers and customise the park with decorations.

Players can also collect new greetings (for interacting with other players), or new instruments for a band in the park to play.

The trailer also gives a better look at what’s been added to the main game, including the addition of Rosalina as a playable character.

The seven Koopalings have also appeared. They will fly to different parts of the game world, and players will rely on reports to track them down and take them on in new boss battles.

The new Flower Pot Mushroom power-up is also shown. This turns Mario and friends into a flower, allowing them to launch large flowers upwards to attack overhead enemies.

The number of badges is also being increased, with the introduction of new double badges which combine two powers in one, such as the ability to both wall-climb higher and throw grappling vines.

The video also shows the Co-Star Luma feature (where a second player can fly around as a Luma and defeat enemies or collect coins), and Assist Mode (where characters can’t take damage or fall in pits).

Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will be released on March 26.

As with other Switch 2 Edition upgrades, players will either be able to buy the standalone Switch 2 Edition in a digital or physical version, or simply buy the Switch 2 Edition upgrade if they already own the Switch game.

Nintendo will also be releasing three new Amiibo figures to coincide with the release of the Switch 2 Edition – Elephant Mario, Poplin & Prince Florian, and Captain Toad & Talking Flower.