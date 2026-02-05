Super Bomberman Collection has been announced for Switch and Switch 2, is available today

A compilation of classic Bomberman games has been announced for Switch and Switch 2, and it’s available today.

Super Bomberman Collection contains seven Bomberman games, with 12 versions including previously unreleased localised versions of Super Bomberman 4 and Super Bomberman 5.

The full list of games included is as follows:

Bomberman

Bomberman 2

Super Bomberman

Super Bomberman 2

Super Bomberman 3

Super Bomberman 4

Super Bomberman 5

Super Bomberman 4 and Super Bomberman 5 were only released on the Super Famicom in Japan – their addition here includes the first ever officially localised versions.

It will also include a new Boss Rush mode, “support features, libraries and more”.

The game is available digitally on Switch and Switch 2 today, with the Switch 2 edition having exclusive GameShare functionality.

A physical version of the Switch game is also set to be released in August.

More to follow…