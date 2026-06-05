Summer Game Fest showcase 2026: Where to watch today’s presentation

It’s that time of the year again, with the Summer Game Fest showcase set to take place today.

This is the seventh Summer Game Fest event and, as ever, the presentation will take the form of a live stage show hosted by Geoff Keighley (accompanied this year by Lucy James).

“Join Geoff Keighley and Lucy James live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for news, updates and announcements about what’s next for video games across all platforms,” the show’s official description reads.

The Summer Game Fest presentation can be watched from this very article, via the video embedded at the top of the page. Alternatively it can be found on the official Game Awards YouTube page.

The presentation will take place today, June 5, at the following time:

USA (Pacific) – 2pm

USA (Eastern) – 5pm

UK (BST) – 10pm

Central Europe (CEST) – 11pm

Japan – 6am on June 6

Australia (AEST) – 7am on June 6

Summer Game Fest: What will be announced?

The Summer Game Fest showcase will last two hours, so expect a wide variety of announcements and new game reveals.

Naturally, this means a lot of the show is currently unknown, but there have at least been some confirmations.

EA and Respawn have confirmed that the first gameplay footage of strategy game Star Wars Zero Company will be shown at the event.

Maverick Games – the studio formed by ex-Forza Horizon developers – has also promised the first full trailer of its debut racing game Clutch.

NetEase has announced that its first AAA single-player game, Blood Message, will also make an appearance at the show.