Summer Game Fest shares 2026 Play Days and Game Business Live details

Summer Game Fest has shared details for its annual in-person event, Play Days, and The Game Business Live, which will run following this year’s live show in June.

The invite-only SGF: Play Days, produced by iam8bit, will take place from June 6 to 8. The event will allow attending media and content creators to try some of the games featured in Geoff Keighley’s live show, scheduled for June 5.

The Live Kickoff show, hosted by Keighley and produced by the team behind The Game Awards, will take place at 2 PT (5 PM ET, 10 PM GMT), featuring “world premieres, new video game announcements, exclusive gameplay and more”.

The event will also be streamed live, and public ticket sales will go on sale later this Spring, according to organizers.

In addition, this year’s in-person event will see the return of B2B event The Game Business Live, which will take place on June 8, featuring “top industry voices” sharing “insightful discussions on key changes, challenges and opportunities shaping the global video game industry”.

For more details on the event, including how to attend, subscribe to The Game Business.

The 2025 Summer Game Fest saw more than 50 million livestream viewers across the two-hour show, marking the highest viewership on record for the event, according to organisers.

The event featured its usual roster of announcements and game updates, the biggest of which was arguably Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem, which closed out the show. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new look at its game, previously known as Project Century, a Wu-Tang game was announced, and IOI Interactive announced multiple game crossovers.