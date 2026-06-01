Summer Game Fest schedule: Your complete 2026 guide

The biggest week in the gaming calendar is here again, and our schedule will help you to keep track of every presentation.

Summer Game Fest returns at the end of the week with another huge two-hour show featuring new game announcements.

As ever, it’s flanked by a host of other presentations, ranging from indie game selections to large showcases held by major platform owners, including the Xbox Games Showcase and the PlayStation State of Play.

At this point there may still be some presentations to be confirmed – sometimes publishers won’t announce showcases until nearer to their air date. We’ll update this list accordingly if new presentations are announced.

Until then, here’s your complete guide to everything coming this week, and where to watch it all.

Summer Game Fest schedule

Tuesday June 2, 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST – Black Voices in Gaming

Black Voices in Gaming Tuesday June 2, 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST – PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation State of Play Wednesday June 3, 2.30pm PT / 5.30pm ET / 10.30pm BST – Shacknews Indie Showcase

Shacknews Indie Showcase Thursday June 4, 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST – Latin American Games Showcase

Latin American Games Showcase Thursday June 4, 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST – Women-Led Games

Women-Led Games Friday June 5, 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST – Summer Game Fest Showcase

Summer Game Fest Showcase Friday June 5, 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST – Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs Saturday June 6, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST – Southeast Asian Games Showcase

Southeast Asian Games Showcase Saturday June 6, 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST – Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Direct Saturday June 6, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST – Story Rich Showcase

Story Rich Showcase Saturday June 6, 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST – Green Games Showcase

Green Games Showcase Saturday June 6, 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST – Gayming Pride Parade

Gayming Pride Parade Saturday June 6, 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST – Frosty Games Fest

Frosty Games Fest Sunday June 7, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST – Xbox Games Showcase

Xbox Games Showcase Sunday June 7, 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST – PC Gaming Show

PC Gaming Show Sunday June 7, 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST – Deutsche Indie Showcase

Deutsche Indie Showcase Monday June 8, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST – India Games Showcase

Here’s a breakdown of every event taking place during Summer Game Fest:

Black Voices in Gaming: Tuesday, June 2

Times: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

Black Voices in Gaming is “a non-profit organization created to highlight and support Black game developers and creatives through showcases, events and community”.

This year’s showcase will feature “hot new trailers, game updates and interviews from our amazing community”, it says.

PlayStation State of Play: Tuesday, June 2

Times: 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST



PlayStation’s next major showcase will be over an hour long, according to Sony.

It will include an extended look at the long-awaited Marvel’s Wolverine, in addition to news and updates on other upcoming PS5 games.

Shacknews Indie Showcase: Wednesday, June 3

Times: 2.30pm PT / 5.30pm ET / 10.30pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

The latest showcase from US publication Shacknews will show some upcoming indie games.

According to senior news editor TJ Denzer, the show will feature “dozens of titles, new announcements, updates, version 1.0s, and so much more”,

Latin American Games Showcase: Thursday, June 4

Times: 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

As the name suggests, this showcase specialises in games developed in Latin American nations.

According to the organiser, the presentation will feature “80 games from 12 countries across Latin America”.

Women-Led Games: Thursday, June 4

Times: 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST

Where to watch: YouTube

The Women-Led Games showcase celebrates “the games and the studios built by the women shaping our industry”.

The organisation says this year’s show is “our biggest showcase yet”, featuring “new announcements, deep dives, and the games from women-led studios you’ll be playing next”.

Summer Game Fest Showcase: Friday, June 5

Times: 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

The main show itself will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and Lucy James.

It’s been confirmed that the show will last for two hours, and will feature the typical offering of “new game announcements, surprise special guests and more”.

Day of the Devs: Friday, June 5

Times: 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST

Where to watch: YouTube

As is always the case, the main Summer Game Fest show will be immediately followed by Day of the Devs.

First appearing in 2012, Day of the Devs – which in recent years has become a fully independent non-profit organisation – is designed to promote some of the best and most interesting upcoming indie games.

Southeast Asian Games Showcase: Saturday, June 6

Times: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

The Southeast Asian Games Showcase is a “premium online showcase for exclusive announcements and updates from game developers in Southeast Asia”.

This year’s showcase received hundreds of submissions, the best of which will feature during the presentation.

Wholesome Direct: Saturday, June 6

Times: 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

As ever, the Wholesome Direct show focuses mainly on charming, heartfelt games designed to put a smile on your face.

This year’s show is the seventh edition, and will feature “50+ emotionally resonant titles with news including world premieres, demo announcements, and many more surprises from studios and publishers of all sizes”.

Story Rich Showcase: Saturday, June 6

Times: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

Making its debut appearance this year, the Story Rich Showcase is presented by indie label Fellow Traveller (Citizen Sleeper, 1000xResist, LudoNarracon).

The showcase “seeks to give narrative-driven titles the time, care, and visibility they so often miss during one of the busiest moments in the games calendar”, and will have a line-up of 20-25 games “all chosen on a purely editorial basis with no paid or sponsored slots”.

Green Games Showcase: Saturday, June 6

Times: 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

Arranged by non-profit organisation PlanetPlay, the Green Games Showcase is designed to show off games that highlight environmental issues.

This year’s show will highlight another selection of games “that reconnect us with nature, spark hope for the future, and remind us what’s worth protecting”.

Gayming Pride Parade: Saturday, June 6

Times: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

Hosted by the Gayming Foundation, the Pride Parade “will spotlight LGBTQ+ games, developers and creators through a line-up of world premieres, exclusive announcements, release date reveals, new gameplay updates and developer insights”.

The show will be hosted by streamer MiladyConfetti and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jax, and will ” include Wylde Society, Neon Death Drop, Art of Solitaire, Spill the Beans and more, alongside additional surprises planned for the showcase”.

Frosty Games Fest: Saturday, June 6

Times: 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

The Frosty Games Fest made its debut last year and focuses on “the coolest upcoming and recently released video games made in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand”.

The show is designed to “give a platform to more ANZ-based developers during the key global gaming calendar moment of Summer Game Fest, while connecting players worldwide with the wide variety of incredible games made at the edge of the world”.

Xbox Games Showcase: Sunday, June 7

Times: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

Xbox’s major showcase for the year promises “first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe – from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings”.

It will immediately be followed by Gears of War: E-Day Direct, which “will take players into the start of Emergence Day, offering new details, gameplay and insights about the hugely anticipated origin story to the Gears of War saga”.

PC Gaming Show: Sunday, June 7

Times: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

As the name suggests, the PC Gaming Show focuses solely on games set to release on home computers.

Now in its 12th year, the show will feature “everything from familiar staples like RTS and FPS games to imaginative indie projects, blockbuster cinematic adventures, and co-op experiences built for long nights with friends”.

Deutsche Indie Showcase: Sunday, June 7

Times: 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube

The Deutsche Indie Showcase is “the largest German-language indie games showcase, offering indie developers from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland a platform to present their games to a broad audience”.

India Games Showcase: Monday, June 8

Times: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Where to watch: Twitch

An all-new showcase created by Nodding Heads Games and Nodwin Gaming, the India Games Showcase will focus on new and upcoming games from India.

“The showcase will feature trailers for 40 curated games, aiming to draw global attention to the growing Indian video game development scene”, the organiser says.