Summer Game Fest schedule: Your complete 2025 guide

Our Summer Game Fest stream schedule will help you keep track of all the big presentations set to take place this coming week.

Summer Game Fest returns at the end of this week, once again serving as one of the biggest weeks in the video game calendar.

As ever, you can expect a number of new announcements to take place over the course of its four days, with the main Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase taking centre stage on Friday.

The regular Xbox Games Showcase is also coming as part of Summer Game Fest, with Microsoft set to announce new titles and updates for existing ones.

At this stage there may yet still be some presentations to be confirmed – it’s not yet clear whether the likes of Nintendo, PlayStation, Ubisoft, EA, Capcom or Square Enix will host presentations like they have in the past, so as the week progresses and we near the start of Summer Game Fest there’s every chance a couple of extra shows will be added to the line-up.

If any new presentations are added in the coming days, then, we’ll update the below list accordingly.

Summer Game Fest schedule

Friday June 6, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST – Access-Ability Showcase

Access-Ability Showcase Friday June 6, 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST – Summer Game Fest Showcase

Summer Game Fest Showcase Friday June 6, 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST (Sat) – Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs Friday June 6, 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST (Sat) – Devolver Direct

Devolver Direct Saturday June 7, 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST – Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Direct Saturday June 7, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST – Women-Led Games Showcase

Women-Led Games Showcase Saturday June 7, 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST – Latin American Games Showcase

Latin American Games Showcase Saturday June 7, 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST – Southeast Asian Games Showcase

Southeast Asian Games Showcase Saturday June 7, 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST – Green Games Showcase

Green Games Showcase Saturday June 7, 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST – Future Games Show

Future Games Show Saturday June 7, 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST (Sun) – Frosty Games Fest

Frosty Games Fest Sunday June 8, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST – Xbox Games Showcase

Xbox Games Showcase Sunday June 8, 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST – PC Gaming Show

PC Gaming Show Sunday June 8, 7pm PT / 10pm ET / 3am BST (Mon) – Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere

Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere Monday June 9, 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST – Black Voices in Gaming

And here’s a breakdown of every event taking place during Summer Game Fest:

Access-Ability Showcase: Friday, June 6

Times: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST



Returning for its third show, the Access-Ability Summer Showcase highlights recent and upcoming games that are either made by disabled developers, or feature accessibility options for those with disabilities.

This year’s showcase will last around 52 minutes and is sponsored by Many Cats Studios, which is covering costs for a British Sign Language version of the presentation.

Organiser Laura Kate Dale has yet to confirm which games will be included in this year’s showcase, but you can watch last year’s show here to get an idea of what to expect.

Summer Game Fest: Friday, June 6

Times: 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

The main Summer Game Fest presentation promises “spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals”.

Taking place at its usual venue of the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California, the showcase will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and should have some interesting new games.

More than 60 partners are participating in this year’s Summer Game Fest – including Nintendo, which hasn’t participated for a few years – and while this doesn’t mean they’ll all have something at this main showcase, it bodes well regardless and suggests we could have another packed show this year.

Day of the Devs: Friday, June 6

Times: 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST (Saturday)

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

As is always the case, the main Summer Game Fest show will be immediately followed by Day of the Devs.

First appearing in 2012, Day of the Devs – which last year became a fully independent non-profit organisation – is designed to promote some of the best and most interesting upcoming indie games.

Every Day of the Devs presentation to date has featured plenty of visually unique and interesting indie titles, so this year’s will almost certainly be worth a watch too.

Devolver Direct: Friday, June 6

Times: 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST (Saturday)

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Devolver usually specialises in absurd, off-the-wall presentations which inevitably descend to a rather dark place.

This year the publisher is focusing on a single game, Ball X Pit, developed by New York-based indie dev.

According to Devolver, the game is “a tremendous new title that the Devolver Digital team themselves can’t even put down hundreds of hours later”, and if it’s dedicating a whole show to it, it must mean it.

Wholesome Direct: Saturday, June 7

Times: 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

If you’re the sort of player whose ears prick up when you hear the word ‘cosy’, Wholesome Direct will be the showcase for you.

As ever, the show focuses mainly on charming, heartfelt games designed to put a smile on your face.

“Get ready for a vibrant lineup of artistic, uplifting, and emotionally resonant games from developers of all sizes from around the world,” it says.

Women-Led Games Showcase: Saturday, June 7

Times: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

The Women-led Games showcase made its Summer Game Fest debut last year, and is back again for 2025.

As the name suggests, Women-led Games “brings recognition to the hard working women in the games industry with a showcase every year showing off all the innovative games coming from women-led and majority women studios”.

“We aim to highlight all the amazing things women do in games and support their efforts in order to create a more equitable games industry,” the group says.

Latin American Games Showcase: Saturday, June 7

Times: 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Returning for another showcase this year, the Latin American Games Showcase does what it says on the tin.

According to its organiser, the showcase “is a platform that strives to increase the visibility of the video games being developed in the LATAM Region and Latin Americans in the world”.

This year the showcase promises more than 50 games from across Latin America, including world premieres.

Southeast Asian Games Showcase: Saturday, June 7

Times: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Marking its Summer Game Fest debut this year, the Southeast Asian Games Showcase is designed to highlight games from the region and expose them to a global audience.

The show promises “exclusive reveals, new trailers, and updates from more than 45 Southeast Asian games”.

It also says the presentation will provide ” a little bit something for everyone, from fun / cozy to thrilling / experimental”.

Green Games Showcase: Saturday, June 7

Times: 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Arranged by non-profit organisation PlanetPlay, the Green Games Showcase is designed to show off games that highlight environmental issues.

“This is more than just a showcase, it’s a rallying cry,” PlanetPlay CEO Rhea Loucas said in a statement. “The games community is one of the most passionate and creative forces on the planet.

“By bringing green gaming to the Summer Game Fest stage, right as the world marks World Environment Day, we’re proving that play can be powerful, and that environmental impact can be entertaining, inclusive, and inspiring.”

Future Games Show: Saturday, June 7

Times: 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

The next edition of the Future Games Show features more than 45 games.

Hosted by Laura Bailey (Abby from The Last of Us Part II) and Matthew Mercer (Vincent Valentine from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth), the presentation will last more than 90 minutes.

It promises “world premieres, demo drops and developer deep dives”.

Frosty Games Fest: Saturday, June 7

Times: 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST (Sunday)

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Another brand new games showcase making its debut at Summer Game Fest, the Frosty Games Fest focuses on “the coolest upcoming and recently released video games made in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand”.

The show is designed to “give a platform to more ANZ-based developers during the key global gaming calendar moment of Summer Game Fest, while connecting players worldwide with the wide variety of incredible games made at the edge of the world”.

Stating that it is “firmly against NFTs and AI in games,” the show’s organiser says: “It’s a hard time to make games right now, and the Frosty team believes the outstanding games from this part of the world deserve more attention.”

Xbox Games Showcase: Sunday, June 8

Times: 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Of the ‘big three’, only Xbox has confirmed so far that it will be hosting a presentation during Summer Game Fest.

The company is keeping tight-lipped about what it will show, only saying it will offer “a first look at new games from our first party studios as well as partners from around the globe”, and “the latest updates from previously announced games”.

Could these previously announced games include the likes of Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Perfect Dark, Everwild, State of Decay 3 or even Hideo Kojima‘s OD? Time will well.

One thing we do know is that Xbox is hoping The Outer Worlds 2 will be a big release, which is why Obsidian‘s latest will be getting its own presentation immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase.

PC Gaming Show: Sunday, June 8

Times: 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

As the name suggests, the PC Gaming Show focuses solely on games set to release on home computers.

Now in its 11th year, the show will feature “over 50 games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux and MacOS while celebrating all things PC gaming”.

Naturally, world premieres, updates on previously announced games and developer interviews will be the order of the day.

Death Stranding 2 Game Premiere: Sunday, June 8

Times: 7pm PT / 10pm ET / 3am BST (Monday)

Where to watch: YouTube

This live event will serve as the first leg of the previously announced Death Stranding 2 ‘World Strand Tour’, a 12-city tour celebrating the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

The presentation, which will take place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Hideo Kojima will be in attendance at the event, which is designed “to celebrate the game’s upcoming launch with a panel discussion with special guests and an exclusive live demonstration” of the game in action.

Black Voices in Gaming: Monday, June 9

Times: 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Where to watch: YouTube / Twitch

Black Voices in Gaming is “a non-profit organization created to highlight and support Black game developers and creatives through showcases, events and community”.

Not much has been said about this year’s show yet, but if it’s like the edition that took place during The Game Awards you can expect to see new game trailers and discussions by Black creators.

When more information has been shared about this year’s showcase, we’ll update this section.