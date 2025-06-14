Summer Game Fest reports highest-ever viewership

Summer Game Fest 2025 saw a viewership increase of 89% compared to last year’s edition, according to organisers.

Summer Game Fest, which featured new game announcements and updates on live service titles, saw more than 50 million livestream viewers across the two-hour show, which marks the highest viewership on record for the event.

According to Variety, the show peaked at more than 3 million concurrent viewers across Twitch and YouTube. Viewership on YouTube increased by over 40% compared to 2024, while on Twitch, it rose by 38%.

The show, which was broadcast live from Los Angeles, California, was hosted and produced by Geoff Keighley, who is also the producer and creator of The Game Awards.

This year’s Summer Game Fest featured its usual roster of announcements and game updates, the biggest of which was arguably Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem, which closed out the show.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach director Hideo Kojima also made an appearance at the show, where he debuted a new scene from his upcoming game. Later in the weekend, Kojima held a red-carpet premiere event for the game, which was also part of Summer Game Fest.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new look at its game, previously known as Project Century, a Wu-Tang game was announced, IOI Interactive announced multiple game crossovers, and 15 years later, the Scott Pilgrim game is getting a sequel, featuring a brand-new story from the original creator.

Following the broadcast, VGC played Capcom‘s upcoming action game, Pragmata, and saw a behind-closed-doors demo of Resident Evil: Requiem.