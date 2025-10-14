Summer Game Fest confirms 2026 date and venue change

Summer Game Fest’s annual live show will return on Friday, June 5, 2026, organisers have confirmed.

The 2026 edition of producer Geoff Keighley’s summer gaming event will take place at the new venue of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, and promises “new video game announcements, surprises and reveals”.

As usual, the live event will be open to the public, with tickets set to go on sale in Spring 2026.

📅 SAVE THE DATE 📅@SummerGameFest streams LIVE on Friday, June 5, 2026.



📍 From the iconic @DolbyTheatre in Los Angeles.



🕹️ A spectacular, cross-platform showcase of what’s next in video games.



🌟 Public tickets available Spring 2026. pic.twitter.com/CNVCGycqJC — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 14, 2025

The 2025 Summer Game Fest took place in June and saw more than 50 million livestream viewers across the two-hour show, marking the highest viewership on record for the event, according to organisers.

This year’s Summer Game Fest featured its usual roster of announcements and game updates, the biggest of which was arguably Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem, which closed out the show.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new look at its game, previously known as Project Century, a Wu-Tang game was announced, IOI Interactive announced multiple game crossovers, and 15 years later, the Scott Pilgrim game is getting a sequel, featuring a brand-new story from the original creator.