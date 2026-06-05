Summer Game Fest 2026: Here’s every announcement from SGF’s big live show

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Revelation, Resident Evil: Veronica, and more were announced during Summer Game Fest 2026.

The yearly show from LA kicked off with the next game in the Resident Evil series, which is due in 2027. Other big games shown off include Monster Hunter Wilds‘ expansion, Ascension, Fumito Ueda’s Gen Atlas, plus new looks at Stranger than Heaven and Star Wars: Zero Company.

The show closed with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, the third and final game in the Final Fantasy Remake Trilogy.

Read on for our full summary of all the news from Summer Game Fest 2026.

Every big announcement at Summer Game Fest 2026

Resident Evil: Veronica announced, coming in 2027

Resident Evil: Veronica was announced with a new trailer. The Capcom game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2, and PC in 2027.

A new game from the Cuphead team

“Our talented team is hard at work on this ambitious project,” said a puppet on stage. No platforms or release date information was shared.

Also announced was Mighty Cuphead Adventure, a new “fast-action platform shooter,” developed by a “small team” within Studio MDHR.

Alien Isolation 2 debuts its first trailer

Alien Isolation 2 debuted its first trailer, which you can watch above. The game is in development at Creative Assembly. “It’s been 12 years since we released Alien Isolation, and we’re continuing what we started,” said the game’s creative director.

The game is planned for release on Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Fumito Ueda’s next game is Gen Atlas

The first trailer for the next game from Fumito Ueda debuted at the show. Previously known as Project Robot, the game is now called Gen Atlas. The game is planned for release on Epic Games Store, PlayStation, and Xbox

Blood Message announced

24 Entertainment is developing Blood Message, which is set in ancient China. Attendees of Summer Game Fest Play Days will get the chance to play the game in a world-first hands-on.

A new trailer for Stranger Than Heaven, starring Tupac

Masayoshi Yokoyama debuted a new trailer for Stranger Than Heaven, which showed off Tupac. The game’s release date was also revealed. The game is due on January 15, 2027. Snoop Dog appeared on stage to promote the game.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced gets a new trailer

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced got a new trailer, which rebuted a rerecorded version of Leave Her Johnny, the popular Sea Shanty from the original game.

PlatinumGames is making a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game

PlatinumGames announced that it is making a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. You can watch the first trailer for it above.

Bandai Namco is making a new Gundam game, Rogue Orbit

Gundam Rogue Orbit was announced during the show. The mech game is due in 2027. You can watch the first trailer for the game above.

That’s No Moon reveals Crossfire with a debut trailer

Developer That’s No Moon has announced Crossfire. The team is made up of ex-Naughty Dog and CD Projekt developers. The game is being developed in partnership with Smilegate and TeamK1. There’s no announced release date or release window, but you can now wishlist the game on Steam.

You can watch the first trailer for the game above.

Remedy Entertainment debuted a new gameplay trailer for Control Resonant

Remedy Entertainment showed off another trailer for Control Resonant.

VGC got the chance to go hands-on with the game. You can read our full hands-on and interview with the team here.

Guild Wars 3 announced, beta in 2027

ArenaNet has announced Guild Wars 3. The game will go into beta in 2027, and it’s planned for release on Steam and PlayStation 5. You can watch the first trailer for the game above.

“We’re inviting the biggest audience yet to experience the world of Guild Wars,” said developer ArenaNet.

Star Wars Galactic Racer gets a new trailer starring Selbula

A new trailer for Star Wars Galactic Racer debuted at the show, showing off more of the game’s campaign, including some familiar Star Wars faces. Selbubla, Bossk, and more appeared in the trailer, which also revealed another of the game’s tracks.

The game is due to release on October 6, 2026.

Virtua Fighter Crossroads gets its first trailer

Sega debuted the first full trailer for Virtua Fighter Crossfire. The trailer gave the first look at the game’s narrative, and revealed it’s planned for 2027.

Grounded 2 is coming to PS5 alongside a new update

Grounded 2 will land on PS5 in August alongside the Into Abyss update. You can watch the first trailer for it above.

Mafia: The Old Country gets a story expansion; Man of Honor

Mafia: The Old Country is getting a story expansion. It’s due for release on August 14. You can watch the first trailer, which stars a famous face from the original game, above.

Assassin’s Creed creator shows off trailer for 1666 Amsterdam

Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Desilets showed a trailer for 1666 Amsterdam, his next game. A prologue for the game is now available on Steam. The game will be released in early access later this year.

Bloober Team is making Saw Genesis, a 3vs1 multiplayer game

Bloober Team announced Saw: Genesis, a new asymmetric multiplayer horror game. You can watch the first trailer for the game above.

Lords of the Fallen 2 gets a new NSFW trailer

CI Games debuted a new trailer for Lord of the Fallen 2. You can watch it above.

Star Wars Zero Company trailer shows off Anakin Skywalker

Respawn showed off a new trailer for Star Wars Zero Company during the show. The new trailer confirmed that Anakin Skywalker will appear in the game.

The game will be released on August 27 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.

The Blood of Dawnwalker gets a new, bloody trailer

The Blood of Dawnwalker debuted a new trailer for the upcoming vampire RPG.

The game will be released on September 3. You can watch a new trailer for the upcoming game above.

Innersloth announces a new game, Among Us Story: On Guard

Among Us developer Innersloth has announced Among Us Story: On Guard, a new standalone Among Us title. A new trailer for the animated series was also shown off during the show. Among Us On Guard is planned for PC, and fans can wishlist it now. You can watch the game’s debut trailer above.

007 First Light is getting another mission starring Lenny Kravitz

Bawma will return in an upcoming 007 First Light expansion, IOI has announced. Lenny Kravitz will reprise his role. A short teaser for the upcoming mission was shown, but no release details were shared.

Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance announced

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance, a “massive” expansion to the original game.

A new Hot Wheels game is coming this September

Hotwheels Infinite Rush launches September 27 on Xbox Series, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Watch the first trailer above.

The next crossovers coming to Sonic Racing Crossworlds include Godzilla

The next group of DLC characters coming to Sonic Racing Crossworlds was shown off in a new trailer. They include Godzilla and Evangelion.

Sonic Pico Park announced

Sonic Pico Park was also announced during the show. Gameplay from Sonic Pico Park was shown off during a video to celebrate Sonic’s 35th anniversary.

Attack on Titan 3 announced from Omega Force

Omega Force is making a third Attack on Titan game. The game is planned for Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. You can watch the first trailer above.

Clutch gets another trailer

Upcoming racing game Clutch got a new trailer, showing off some story elements. The game was officially revealed earlier this week.

Wiz Khalifa is the next Elusive Target in Hitman

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been announced as the next Elusive Target in Hitman: World of Assassination. He joins the game from today, until July 5.

Palworld 1.0 is coming out in July

Palworld 1.0 launches in July. You can watch the cinematic trailer for the launch above.

The Wolf Among Us 2 reappears

The Wolf Among Us 2 got its first trailer in several years. The game is planned for 2027.

Stellar Blade Blood Rain gets its first trailer

Stellar Blade Blood Rain debuted its first trailer during the show. The game is set in the same universe as the first game, and introduces a new protagonist. You can watch the first trailer above.

Street Fighter 6 DLC year four announced, including Tifa Lockhart

Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa Lockhart is coming to Street Fighter 6 as DLC. Year four of Street Fighter DLC also includes Yasmine, Arjun, and Bosch.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Revelation has been officially announced

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Revelation was officially announced. The first trailer for the final game in the trilogy was also shown off. You can watch the first trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Revelation above.