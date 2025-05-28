Summer Game Fest 2025 partners confirmed, including the return of Nintendo

The first round of partners for this year’s Summer Game Fest has been confirmed.

As posted on the event’s official X account, more than 60 partners will be participating in this year’s Summer Game Fest when it takes place in Los Angeles next month.

PlayStation and Xbox are among the participants as usual, but this time Nintendo has returned to join the list of partners.

Nintendo wasn’t listed as a partner for either the 2024 or 2023 events, instead choosing to host its own Nintendo Direct presentation later in the month.

Its confirmation as a partner in this year’s show is not necessarily confirmation that a Nintendo Direct will take place during the Summer Game Fest period – it may simply mean that, for example, a trailer for a Nintendo game may appear during the main Summer Game Fest presentation on June 6.

We’re proud to welcome a record-setting 60+ partners for #SummerGameFest 2025, a global celebration of video games in Los Angeles this June. Learn more at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN pic.twitter.com/LBQMlEr4Mh — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 28, 2025

This year’s Summer Game Fest Live Kickoff show will last two hours and will take place on Friday, June 6 at 5pm ET / 10pm BST at its usual venue of the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California, promising “spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals”.

The showcase will be followed by the annual Play Days invite-only media event, which will run from June 7-9 in Downtown Los Angeles, produced by Iam8bit.

New for 2025’s SGF is a business-to-business event curated by former GamesIndustry.biz boss, and regular VGC contributor, Christopher Dring.

Featuring producer Geoff Keighley, organizers say this event will delve into “some of the key changes, challenges and opportunities facing the global video game industry, as well as celebrate the cultural impact and importance of video games as the most powerful form of entertainment in the world”.