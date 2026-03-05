Suda and Swery’s Hotel Barcelona has received a free ‘major overhaul’ with Under New Management update

A ‘major’ overhaul of Hotel Barcelona has been released, adding new content and significantly altering its gameplay systems.

Hotel Barcelona is a 2.5D action game that parodies slasher films, written and directed by Hidetaka ‘Swery65‘ Suehiro, from an original idea by Goichi ‘Suda51‘ Suda.

The horror game collaboration from the Deadly Premonition and No More Heroes creators was released last year. However, it was one of the most heavily criticized releases of the year, with a Metascore of 58.

Under New Management attempts to correct some of the perceived issues with Hotel Barcelona, via a series of “major systems overhauls”, and additional content, including indie cameos from Demonschool, Slitterhead, and Promise Mascot Agency.

According to developer White Owls, “movement is faster. Combat recovery is shorter. Parries now matter. Dodges create space. Enemies react longer. Multiplayer is fairer. The opening experience is clearer. The entire game runs better.”

It said in the announcement: “This is not a routine patch. This is a structural refinement of the player experience.”

