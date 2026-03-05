Suda and Swery’s Hotel Barcelona has received a free ‘major overhaul’ with Under New Management update
Developer White Owls says it’s significantly changed many game systems
A ‘major’ overhaul of Hotel Barcelona has been released, adding new content and significantly altering its gameplay systems.
Hotel Barcelona is a 2.5D action game that parodies slasher films, written and directed by Hidetaka ‘Swery65‘ Suehiro, from an original idea by Goichi ‘Suda51‘ Suda.
The horror game collaboration from the Deadly Premonition and No More Heroes creators was released last year. However, it was one of the most heavily criticized releases of the year, with a Metascore of 58.
Under New Management attempts to correct some of the perceived issues with Hotel Barcelona, via a series of “major systems overhauls”, and additional content, including indie cameos from Demonschool, Slitterhead, and Promise Mascot Agency.
According to developer White Owls, “movement is faster. Combat recovery is shorter. Parries now matter. Dodges create space. Enemies react longer. Multiplayer is fairer. The opening experience is clearer. The entire game runs better.”
It said in the announcement: “This is not a routine patch. This is a structural refinement of the player experience.”
Hotel Barcelona Under New Management Update Patch Notes
Combat, Flow, and Player Control
- Faster recovery from attacks with expanded cancel timing into jump, dodge, guard, and follow up attacks
- Reduced stamina friction and shortened attack animations for a more aggressive combat rhythm
- Increased base dodge distance and rebalanced dodge skills
- Fully reworked parry system. Precise guard timing now triggers parries and rewards HP
Recovery Orbs
- Guard now consumes stamina, creating meaningful defensive decisions
- Multiple new parry skills added to the skill tree. Skill layout and progression reworked
- New skill “Enhancement Luck+” added
- Weapon balance adjustments including Flamethrower AP tuning
Enemy and Stage Rebalancing
- Enemy HP, attack ranges, and reaction timing adjusted across multiple types
- Phantom Lost removed from Normal difficulty and below
- Boss durability and behaviour adjustments for Jacob, Nigel, and Eve
- Terrain, camera distance, and door placement improvements in key stages
Invasion Multiplayer Improvements
- Reduced imbalance caused by player progression differences
- Improved parry reactions between players
- Doppelgängers can no longer invade during boss fights
- Doppelgängers no longer interfere with enemies or environmental systems
- Matchmaking and multiplayer UI improvements
Quality of Life and Performance
- Optimised performance across the entire game
- DUALSHOCK controller support added
- Prologue tutorial, layout, and UI improvements
- Dialogue autoplay added
- Extensive UI, localisation, boss fight, journal, animation, and achievement fixes
Five New Playable Skins. Free for All Players
- Demoschool Faye – A cult indie crossover presence inside the nightmare hotel
- Slitterhead Alex – A horror infused guest skin with a sharp silhouette in combat
- Slitterhead Julee – A second Slitterhead crossover that stands out immediately in motion
- Promise Mascot Agency Pinky – A surreal mascot dropped into violent horror for striking contrast
- Promise Mascot Agency Michi – A companion mascot skin that heightens the absurdity of the setting