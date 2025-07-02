Subnautica studio Unknown Worlds has lost its leadership team

Subnautica studio Unknown Worlds has lost its leadership in a significant shake-up at the developer.

On Wednesday, owner Krafton announced that CEO Ted Gill, co-founder and creative director Charlie Cleveland, and co-founder and technical director Max McGuire have all left the studio effective immediately.

According to Krafton, Unknown Worlds’ leadership left despite its efforts to keep them involved in the game’s development. “The company wishes them well on their next endeavors,” it said.

No reason was given for the departures, and neither Gill, Cleveland, nor McGuire has issued statements.

Cleveland and McGuire co-founded Unknown Worlds in the early 2000s, when the company was best known for its Half-Life mod, Natural Selection. The studio was purchased by PUGB owner Krafton in 2021.

Steve Papoutsis, previously CEO of Striking Distance and GM of EA’s Visceral, will take over as Unknown Worlds’ CEO.

“Importantly, Krafton is confident that Papoutsis, with decades of experience behind the planning, development, and production of some of the highest-rated game franchises, will bring renewed energy and momentum to delivering the long-anticipated Subnautica 2 experience to fans,” the publisher said.

According to Krafton, the next chapter for Unknown Worlds is “centered around a sustained commitment to and increased focus on delivering the game players expect.”

Krafton CEO CH Kim said: “There is nothing more important than the gamer experience. Given the anticipation around Subnautica 2, we owe our players nothing less than the best possible game, as soon as possible.”

“We are thrilled Steve is joining us in our shared commitment at Krafton and Unknown Worlds to deliver Subnautica 2 as a more complete and satisfying entry in the series—one that truly lives up to player expectations.”

Steve Papoutsis added: “I am thrilled to be taking on this new role within the Krafton family and to be working alongside the immensely talented team at Unknown Worlds. Player experience is our North Star, and the team is laser-focused on delivering the best possible game for the Subnautica community.

“We appreciate Ted, Charlie and Max for their past roles in having built this beloved world, and thank the fans for your devotion and patience.”