Street Fighter’s co-creator is making a boxing game with Ring magazine

Street Fighter and Fatal Fury co-creator Takashi Nishiyama has partnered with Ring magazine to work on a new boxing game.

Ring and developer Dimps announced the game, which will feature original characters, as part of a “strategic partnership” which they say will marry The Ring’s authority in boxing with Dimps’ decades-long experience creating fighting games.

“Development of our untitled boxing game with Dimps will begin soon, and we can’t wait to unveil more details in the future,” the pair said in a statement.

Across Capcom, SNK, and his studio Dimps, Takashi Nishiyama directed the original Street Fighter and Fatal Fury, and produced games such as The King of Fighters, Metal Slug, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, and Soul Calibur VI.

Dimps was formed in 2000, and has been involved in many game series, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Dragon Ball, Street Fighter IV and V, and more.

The studio’s most recent notable games were Soul Calibur VI (2018), Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (2017), and Street Fighter V.

Ring magazine was founded in 1922. Saudi Royal Court member and chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), Turki Alalshikh, bought the magazine in November 2024 for $10 million. Under Al-Sheikh’s helm, Saudi Arabia has hosted a series of high-profile boxing fights.