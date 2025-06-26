Street Fighter Movie: Jason Momoa cast as Blanka, 50 Cent as Balrog

The first casting details for Capcom’s Street Fighter movie have been revealed.

Notably, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson will play Balrog in the movie, alongside Jason Momoa as Blanka, and Noah Centineo as Ken.

Country singer Orville Peck will play Vega in the movie, while Joe Anoa’I – aka WWE superstar Roman Reign – has been cast as Akuma, and martial artist-actor Andrew Koji as Ryu. Callina Liang (Presence) is playing Chun-Li, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kitao Sakuri (The Eric Andre Show) is directing the Street Fighter movie, which is set to begin production in August in Australia. Legendary is co-developing alongside Capcom.

Street Fighter has received several adaptations, both live-action and animated. The most notable live-action adaptation came with 1994’s Street Fighter. The film starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raúl Juliá and Kylie Minogue.

Despite critical panning at the time, the film was a commercial success, earning a reported $100 million from a budget of just $35 million. Smaller budget projects followed, with rumours swirling of a big-budget television adaptation for some time.

While Capcom has adapted some of its most popular gaming properties, the results have been mixed. Director Paul W. S. Anderson has been involved with seven Capcom adaptations, which have received mixed reviews from critics and fans.