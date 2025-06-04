Street Fighter 6’s latest major update includes four playable NES games

The latest major update for Street Fighter 6 is available now, and it includes four surprise NES games.

Today’s patch adds support for the latest DLC fighter Elena, as well as another overhaul to the game’s balance to ensure no fighters are overpowered.

But it also adds four games to the Game Center section in the game’s Gallery, all of which were originally released on the NES.

Bionic Commando, Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight, Mighty Final Fight and Mega Man 3 have all been added, and all are fully playable.

Street Fighter 2010’s inclusion may initially seem the most fitting, but it plays nothing like the Street Fighter series. Instead, it’s an action platformer set in the future where players control a bionic version of Ken, who’s now a robotics expert. In the Japanese version of the game, it’s not even Ken, but an entirely new character called Kevin.

Mighty Final Fight is a ‘chibi’ version of the original arcade Final Fight, with more cartoonish graphics.

Mega Man 3 is the first game to introduce Mega Man’s dog Rush, which can be used to navigate inaccessible areas. It also marks the debut of the Proto Man character.

Finally Bionic Commando is named after Capcom‘s arcade game but is actually an entirely different adventure, with players taking control of Ladd Spencer as he uses his mechanical grappling arm to take out the evil Badds. The Japanese version of the game portrays them as neo-Nazis, but this was edited out for the Western release.

Elena is the final DLC character for the Year 2 content in Street Fighter 6, and her release on Thursday coincides with the release of Nintendo Switch 2, which is getting a port of Street Fighter 6 at launch containing all Year 1-2 fighters (including Elena).

While it’s likely that the Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6 will come with the Elena update already included, it’s not yet known if the Switch 2 version will include the four NES games.

The patch also includes a new music track from Yoko Shimomura, the acclaimed composer who created the Street Fighter 2 soundtrack. The new track, Edge of Triumph, marks her return to the series for the first time in more than 30 years.