Street Fighter 6 Year 3 DLC includes Sagat, C. Viper, Alex and Ingrid

Capcom has announced the roster for Street Fighter 6’s third year of character DLC.

Sagat, C. Viper and Alex will join the game later this year, followed by Ingrid in the first half of 2026.

A reveal trailer for the upcoming fighters premiered at Summer Game Fest on Friday. It’s viewable below, followed by more details on the new combatants straight from Capcom.

Street Fighter 6 Year 3 Character DLC Sagat (Summer 2025), a longtime fixture of the franchise who first appeared as the final boss in the original Street Fighter™, brings his massive frame and world class Muay Thai skills to Street Fighter 6! Stretch your legs and prepare to test your mettle as Sagat releases this summer.

Sagat C. Viper (Autumn 2025) is ready to complete her mission this autumn and won’t let any fighters stop her. Last seen in Street Fighter™ IV donning her state-of-the-art Battle Suit, prepare to use all the tools and gadgets in C. Viper’s arsenal to take down opponents.

Alex (Winter 2025) will perform his high-flying grappling takedowns under the bright lights later this year in Street Fighter 6! Returning from Street Fighter™ V, this fan-favourite character climbs through the ropes in winter 2025.

Don’t be fooled by the look of Ingrid (Spring 2026)! An extremely powerful and mysterious being, Ingrid can match up to any opponent and will shine her sunlight upon the remaining Street Fighter 6 characters next spring!

The final DLC character in Street Fighter 6’s Year 2 content was released on Thursday. Elena’s addition to the game coincided with the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 and its Street Fighter 6 port, which contains all Year 1-2 fighters.

Street Fighter 6’s latest major update also added four titles to the Game Center section in the game’s Gallery, all of which were originally released on the NES. Bionic Commando, Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight, Mighty Final Fight and Mega Man 3 were all added, and all are fully playable.

On Friday, Capcom announced Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. It will be released on February 27, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The publisher also released a new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which is coming to PC and consoles next year too.