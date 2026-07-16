Street Fighter 6 is getting fragrances that make your room smell like a character’s fighting style

A fragrance company is teaming with Capcom for a range of room scents based on Street Fighter 6 characters.

Gaming Fragrance is a brand created by CODE Meee, a Japanese fragrance company founded in 2017 to find “new ways to connect fragrance and technology”.

Its first three scents, which are inspired by Street Fighter 6 characters Ingrid, Juri and Ed, are designed to fill the player’s room with a smell that immerses them in the character’s world.

According to CODE Meee, the scents aren’t merely designed to represent what each character would smell like, but instead “express the play sensations and signature moves unique to fighting games”.

The Juri fragrance is a “fruity floral scent” that’s “crafted to make your hit-confirms feel razor-sharp”. It contains notes of raspberry, passion fruit, violet, blueberry, strawberry and musk.

Ingrid’s fragrance, meanwhile, is a “citrus woody scent” designed to “enhance clarity in stock accumulation and release timing”. It smells like grapefruit, ‘leafy green’, rose, jasmine, cedarwood, amber and musk.

Finally, the Ed fragrance is another “woody citrus scent”, this time created “to let you throw out counter pokes without getting whiff-punished”. Its scent includes bergamot, clove, spearmint, rosemary, vetiver and amber.

Players have to drop 3-4 drops of fragrance oil onto the wood diffuser inside the can, which then makes the scent spread throughout their playing area. Each fragrance costs ¥6,850 ($42) and can be used roughly 30 times.

“Whiff punished”

In a statement, Street Fighter 6 game director Takayuki Nakayama endorsed the product, commending CODE Meee and its Gaming Fragrance brand on a successful collaboration.

“This is an item that dramatically deepens your sense of unity with the characters you love,” Nakayama said. “The fragrances deliver both the focus essential for long gaming sessions and a refreshing sensation that gently soothes a mind heated by intense matches.

“Perfect for switching between on and off, it will make your time in battle feel even more special. The beautiful package art, which expresses each character’s charm to the fullest, is also a must-see. Thank you for creating such a wonderful product.”

This is not the only product released in recent months that lets players smell their games. In May, Czech Republic fragrance company Kintsugi Perfumes released an official perfume for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

The limited edition scent, which is titled Kingdom Come Eau de Parfum, costs Kč3,790 ($183) / €155.99 for a 50 ml bottle and is still in stock,