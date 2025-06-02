Street Fighter 2 composer Yoko Shimomura has created a new track for SF6, returning to the series after 30+ years

Acclaimed composer Yoko Shimomura has returned to the Street Fighter series for the first time in more than three decades.

The BAFTA Fellowship recipient has created a new track for Street Fighter 6, which will be added to the game in a free update coming later this week.

Shimomura is best known by some players for being the composer of the Kingdom Hearts series, the Mario & Luigi series and Super Mario RPG.

Arguably her most recognisable work, however, is her iconic soundtrack for Street Fighter 2, with themes such as Guile’s stage and Ken’s stage remaining popular 34 years later.

Now she’s returned to the series with a new track called Edge of Triumph, which will be added to the game on June 5 alongside a new major patch.

According to Capcom, the track will be found in the Character BGM Settings option in Street Fighter 6, where it can be listened to or assigned to a certain character’s stage.

Shimomura did contribute an arranged version of Dhalsim’s stage for Street Fighter Tribute Album, a 15th anniversary CD compilation of newly arranged tracks released in 2003. This is the first time since the Street Fighter 2 era that she has composed a new track for the series, however.

We’ve teamed up with game music composer Yoko Shimomura for a special collaboration! Make sure you check out the newly added special BGM track Edge of Triumph by Yoko Shimomura herself in the Elena Update! Select it in the Character BGM Settings to bring more excitement to all… pic.twitter.com/kO9QztYEGf — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 1, 2025

The June 5 patch also adds support for the latest DLC fighter Elena, as well as another overhaul to the game’s balance to ensure no fighters are overpowered.

Elena is the final DLC character for the Year 2 content in Street Fighter 6, and her release on Thursday coincides with the release of Nintendo Switch 2, which is getting a port of Street Fighter 6 at launch containing all Year 1-2 fighters (including Elena).

Yoko Shimomura was the latest recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship at this year’s BAFTA Games Awards, marking her contribution to the video game industry over the years.

The prestigious award, which is given to those who “have made an outstanding and exceptional contribution” to their medium, has previously been won by such games industry names as Shigeru Miyamoto (the first Asian citizen to receive the award), Hideo Kojima, Nolan Bushnell, Peter Molyneux, Gabe Newell, David Braben, John Carmack, Tim Schafer, Will Wright, Siobhan Reddy and Rockstar Games as a whole.

Other recipients of the BAFTA Fellowship have included Charlie Chaplin, David Attenborough, Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick and Martin Scorcese.