Story Rich Showcase: Here’s all 26 games shown during its debut presentation

Summer Game Fest brings with it a host of separate showcases, many of which are returning from previous events.

Others, however, make their appearance for the first time this year, as was the case with the Story Rich Showcase.

Presented by indie label Fellow Traveller (Citizen Sleeper, 1000xResist, LudoNarracon), the Story Rich Showcase “seeks to give narrative-driven titles the time, care, and visibility they so often miss during one of the busiest moments in the games calendar”.

Before the show, a line-up of 20-25 games was promised, “all chosen on a purely editorial basis with no paid or sponsored slots”.

The full Story Rich Showcase can be viewed in the video embedded at the top of this article, or on the official Fellow Traveller channel on YouTube.

Highlights included:

Apple Crumble

From the creator of Duck Detective, this mystery game is inspired by Knives Out.

“It’s your grandma’s 84th birthday party and nobody is trying to murder her” the game’s description reads. “Stop suspecting your family members, and don’t worry about the strange man in your bedroom.”

The Mermaid Mask

The Mermaid Mask is the latest game from SFB Games, the team behind Tangle Tower and Crow Country.

“An impossible locked-room murder: Captain Mortuga lies dead beside an ancient cauldron aboard the world’s strangest submarine, crewed by sketchy suspects,” the description reads. “A handcrafted point-and-click with sharp humour and tricky puzzles.”

The game will be released on July 16 on PS5, Switch, Switch 2 and PC.

Penguin Colony

Penguin Colony is the work of Origame Digital, the studio behind Umurangi Generation, and is described as “cosmic horror through the eyes of a penguin”.

“Rival human factions have come to your home in the Antarctic, seeking an ancient and inconceivable being,” the official description reads. “Observe their descent into insanity in this faithful re-imagining of H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness, and other stories.”

The game is coming later this year, with a demo available now on Steam.

The Telwynuim

Based on the 16-colour EGA Sierra adventure games of the early ’90s, The Telwynium is a fantasy adventure by the developer behind The Drifter.

“Your home, the village of Willows Dene, burns at the hands of the shadowfell,” the game’s description reads. “Only the power of the Autumn-Aldor Dwinn stopped it from being overrun completely.

“Now, led by the Aldor, you flee to the west, for the White City, Aldarris. With you are your childhood friends Tani and Witt, the irritable Uplander Otarr Stronghorn, and a colossal gohl’en of mud and stone, summoned by the Aldor as the shadowfell attacked.”

The full list of games featured, in order of appearance, was as follows:

Story Rich Showcase 2026 – Every Game Shown

Burn 9: Tactical Radio Action

Apple Crumble

Catechesis

Servant of the Lake

The Mermaid Mask

Danchi Days

A Line Held Tight

Penguin Colony

Wicked Delights

Lost in the Roots

She

Duppy Detective Tashia

Truth Scrapper

Detective Turner

The Hearth & Harbour

Shelflife: Art School Detective

Grave Seasons

Ambrosia

Building Relationships

Desktop Explorer

Am I Nima

Janet DeMornay is a Slumlord and a Witch

The Telwynium

Demonschool (DLC and Switch 2 release coming in 2026)

Thousand Hells

Citizen Sleeper 1 & 2 (coming to Switch 2 on June 25)

More information on games featured in the showcase can be found on the Story Rich page on Steam where players can wishlist, buy or play demos of the games shown.