Marvelous Interactive has announced that it’s offering early retirement to staff as it looks to make cuts.

The Japanese company – known for such titles as Story of Seasons, Rune Factory and Daemon X Machina – stated that it plans to restructure its console business and wants to downsize its team size as a result.

Marvelous explained that it wants to shift to a model which still uses in-house development to an extent but also relies more on outsourcing certain tasks to external studios.

As a result, it’s looking to downsize its Consumer Business Division – which focuses on console and PC games, as opposed to its Mobile Division – by 65 employees, and will be accepting applications for voluntary resignations between December 14, 2026 and January 8, 2027.

Anyone who applies will be expected to leave by March 31, 2027 at the latest, and will be given a “prescribed special lump-sum retirement payment” as well as help to find a job elsewhere through an external firm, if they want it.

“In the consumer game market, the business environment is changing, with development projects becoming larger in scale and development cycles growing longer,” the company said (via machine translation).

“To respond to these changes, we have decided to implement the External Career Transition Support Program. This initiative aims to transition to a more flexible business and development structure by appropriately combining in-house development with collaboration with external partners, while also optimizing our workforce to align with future business operations.”

Marvelous stressed that this is not a sign that it is focusing less on console games, rather that it will be working more with other studios on them.

“Please note that the consumer business remains one of our core businesses,” it said. “Going forward, we will focus on titles that leverage our strengths and optimize development structures according to the characteristics of each title, while working on the planning and development of new titles.”