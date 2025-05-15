Stellar Blade’s PC bonus content will be added to PS5 for free, Shift Up confirms

Sony has officially announced the PC version of Stellar Blade, following an earlier leak, and confirmed that its additional content will be gifted to PS5 players.

The PC version of Stellar Blade will release on June 11 and include 25 new costumes, a new boss battle, support for DLSS and FSR, higher resolution textures, ultrawide support, and more.

In the PC version’s official announcement on Thursday, developer Shift Up confirmed that PS5 players will receive some of this additional content via a free update.

The game’s new boss battle is Mann, the leader of the Sentinels. “He is a seasoned warrior, a master of weapons, the bodyguard of Orcal, and the guardian of Xion,” Shift Up says. “Face his might in the Boss Challenge and prove why Eve is truly ‘worthy’”.

After the update, players will also be able to collect a total of 25 new Nano Suits as additional rewards.

“Thank you once again to all Stellar Blade fans for your unwavering support and love over the past year,” Shift Up said. “We also extend our gratitude to everyone waiting for the release of the PC version. Stellar Blade has come this far thanks to your passion as its driving force. We look forward to even more players joining Eve’s journey starting June 11.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pex7jW3Tqwo&ab_channel=PlayStation

Speaking during an earnings Q&A earlier this year, Shift Up said it expects Stellar Blade to sell more on PC than it did on PlayStation 5.

In the AAA game market, PC devices have a higher market share than consoles, so we expect the performance of the PC version to exceed that of the console version,” the company said. “We are particularly observing trends such as the significant expansion of the single-player action game market in the Asian gaming industry.

“We have identified and analyzed both successful and underperforming cases of console exclusives released on PC, and we are preparing to release the game in a way that ensures continued success in the PC market.”