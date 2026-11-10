Stellar Blade studio Shift Up says it won’t be revealing Project Spirits until next year

Shift Up says it’s holding back on revealing its upcoming title Project Spirits until next year.

In November 2025 the Stellar Blade studio announced a publishing partnership with Tencent for Project Spirits – a cross-platform game coming to PC, consoles and mobile – that will see it being published by Tencent Games’ global publishing brand Level Infinite as part of the agreement.

While little has been shown of the game, Shift Up has previously described it as a “subculture cross-platform title” which takes inspiration from “Eastern fantasy”.

Now, in its latest earnings release, Shift Up has stated that it planned to reveal Project Spirits at the end of this year but will now be holding its reveal back until 2027, due to the number of major releases (presumably meaning Grand Theft Auto 6) getting in the way.

“Project Spirits, our next flagship title, is progressing smoothly in close cooperation with our partner, targeting a distinctive level of quality that can compete head-to-head with the major global subculture games,” a statement from Shift Up said.

“Having recently completed a positive build evaluation against the development-stage milestones, we are raising the quality of the game on the basis of a solid partnership.

Further reading Shift Up reveals Stellar Blade sequel, Blood Rain The sequel will not be a PlayStation 5 exclusive like the original was

“As for the timing of the reveal, we had originally targeted a reveal within 2026, but have decided to adjust the timing in light of the release schedule of major new titles from year-end through early next year.

“We are reviewing the optimal timing to fully convey the unique world and gameplay of Project Spirits and to maximize the attention and buzz among global users, and will provide details as soon as the schedule is finalized. We will do our utmost to present Project Spirits at the highest level of quality, worthy of the support and anticipation of our users.”

Elsewhere in its statement, Shift Up said progress on the sequel to Stellar Blade was still continuing, saying: “Development of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain is progressing toward our target quality level under the principle of securing sufficient development time to deliver the highest level of completeness, and we plan to disclose information about the game in stages.”