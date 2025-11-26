Stellar Blade studio Shift Up is teaming with Tencent to release its upcoming game Project Spirits

Stellar Blade studio Shift Up has announced a publishing partnership with Tencent for one of its upcoming games.

Project Spirits, a cross-platform game coming to PC, consoles and mobile, will be published by Tencent Games’ global publishing brand Level Infinite as part of the agreement.

The game, which is being co-developed on Unreal Engine 5 by Shift Up and Tencent affiliate Yongxing Interactive, was previously known as Project Witches before its rename.

While little has been shown of the game, Shift Up has previously described it as a “subculture cross-platform title” which takes inspiration from “Eastern fantasy”.

Level Infinite previously published Goddess of Victor: Nikke, the PC and mobile game released in 2022 before Shift Up found huge success with the Sony-published Stellar Blade.

“Leveraging Shift Up’s expertise and their proven success with globally acclaimed IPs such as Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Stellar Blade, Level Infinite aims to deliver the next generation of gaming experiences to players worldwide,” a statement on behalf of both companies reads.

“As part of this process, Level Infinite and Shift Up have further strengthened their strategic partnership to include both publishing and joint development.”

Stellar Blade, which was originally a PS5 exclusive, was released on PC in June and became a hit on Steam, smashing PlayStation’s record for concurrent player count on PC for its single-player games.

Earlier this year, Stellar Blade Shift Up confirmed it’s planning a sequel to Stellar Blade, with a projected release window listed in its financial results as coming by the end of 2027.

Indeed, the company’s May financial results suggested that the sequel to Stellar Blade is planned to release before Project Spirits.