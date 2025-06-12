Stellar Blade becomes the second PlayStation published game to pass 100,000 concurrent players on Steam

The newly released PC version of Stellar Blade has become only the second PlayStation-published game to pass 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.

The PC port of the game was released on Wednesday and has seen its concurrent player count continue to gradually grow since then.

At the time of writing, the game’s concurrent player count has just passed six figures, with a current all-time peak of 100,904 players.

This makes the game, which is published on Steam by Sony under its PlayStation Publishing LLC arm, only the second PlayStation game to hit six figures.

It’s still got some way to go to beat the other, however. Helldivers 2 was an enormous success when it was released last year, eventually hitting an all-time peak of 458,709 concurrent players.

The top ten all-time peaks for PlayStation games on Steam are as follows:

The PC version of Stellar Blade includes 25 new costumes, a new boss battle, support for DLSS and FSR, higher resolution textures, ultrawide support and more. In the PC version’s official announcement, developer Shift Up confirmed that PS5 players will receive some of this additional content via a free update.

Last month Shift Up confirmed it’s planning a sequel to the PS5 action game, with a projected release window that’s sooner than many might have expected.

In the company’s latest financial results, it included a graph showing its future plans. Between 2024 and 2027, it lists Stellar Blade‘s “platform expansion” and “sequel”.

Assuming platform expansion refers to this week’s PC version, that would suggest that Stellar Blade 2 could release as soon as next year – an unprecedented turnaround for a modern AAA game.

Stellar Blade was released for PlayStation 5 last year. Shift Up has claimed that sales of the game have exceeded 1 million units worldwide.