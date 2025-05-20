Stellar Blade 2 could be releasing sooner than expected

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up has confirmed it’s planning a sequel to the PS5 action game, with a projected release window that’s sooner than many might have expected.

In the company’s latest financial results, it included a graph showing its future plans. Between 2024 and 2027, it lists Stellar Blade‘s “platform expansion” and “sequel”.

Assuming platform expansion refers to next month’s PC version, that would suggest that Stellar Blade 2 could release as soon as next year – an unprecedented turnaround for a modern AAA game.

Shift Up is also working on another unannounced game, referred to as ‘Project Witches’. This could be the “urban sci-fi action RPG” the company was previously said to be working on.

Stellar Blade was released for PlayStation 5 last year. Shift Up has claimed that sales of the game have exceeded 1 million units worldwide.

The PC version of Stellar Blade will be released on June 11 and will include 25 new costumes, a new boss battle, support for DLSS and FSR, higher resolution textures, ultrawide support, and more.

In the PC version’s official announcement last week, Shift Up confirmed that PS5 players will receive some of this additional content via a free update.

“Thank you once again to all Stellar Blade fans for your unwavering support and love over the past year,” Shift Up said. “We also extend our gratitude to everyone waiting for the release of the PC version. Stellar Blade has come this far thanks to your passion as its driving force. We look forward to even more players joining Eve’s journey starting June 11.”