Steam Machine costs over $1,000, ‘significantly more’ than Valve originally wanted to charge

Valve has revealed the price of the Steam Machine, ahead of its release.

As seen on the official Steam store, the standard Steam Machine will come in four versions, priced as follows:

512GB model – $1,049 / £879

512GB with Steam Controller – $1,128 / £938

2TB model – $1,349 / £1,149

2TB with Steam Controller – $1,428 / £1,208

Whereas the recently released Steam Controller was sold on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, which led to scalping issues, this time pre-orders will be going into a randomised queue.

Users will be able to register their interest for any of the Steam Machine models from now until June 25, at which point all pre-orders will be randomised and placed into a queue. Valve says it hopes this method won’t “reward bots” and will ensure everyone has a fair chance to order one without having to “schedule their life around that moment”.

Valve has confirmed that the price is higher than it had originally planned, with the ongoing surge in component costs affecting matters.

In its announcement of the system’s price, Valve said its “original goal for the price of Steam Machine is no longer viable”.

Engineer Yazan Aldehayyat also told Eurogamer that while the original price was never officially confirmed, the final price is “significantly more” than it had envisioned.

More to follow…