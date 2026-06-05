Steam Machine and Steam Frame confirmed for summer 2026 by Valve

Valve has provided an update on its Steam Machine and Steam Frame release schedule, insisting that the devices will release this summer.

Since their announcement late last year, Valve’s console-like PC box and VR headset became high-profile victims of the global component price surge, with the company confirming earlier this year this had delayed its announcement of pricing and release details.

Previously, both Steam Machine and Steam Frame had vague ‘2026’ release windows. However, on Thursday, Valve narrowed this to summer 2026 with the expansion of its Verified program, which will now incorporate the devices.

“Today we are expanding the Verified program to include Steam Machine and Steam Frame, both of which are shipping this summer,” it wrote.

“As with Steam Deck Verified, the goal is to help customers understand the out-of-box experience for a given title on these new devices, and how smoothly a game will run with no user work or configuration required.”

Valve said that games that already run well on the Steam Deck handheld will already run well on Steam Machine by default.

“Long story short: If your game already runs well on Deck, it will also run well on Machine with no extra work required from you. And if it doesn’t run great on Deck because of CPU or GPU performance, it may still run great on Machine.

“If you have games like this, you don’t have to take any action: We’re already testing every title on Machine that fell below our performance requirements on Deck.”

Steam Machine was announced in November with a 2026 launch window and no official pricing details. However, Valve said that, “if you build a PC from parts and get to basically the same level of performance, that’s the general price window that we aim to be at.”

It was once estimated that, based on the components inside Steam Machine, it could retail for around $700.

However, since its announcement, memory prices have increased significantly worldwide, with DRAM contract prices increasing by over 170% year-over-year.