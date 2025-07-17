Steam games disclosing generative AI use ‘are up 800%’ this year

Steam games disclosing the use of generative AI have increased by 800% so far this year.

That’s according to an analysis of generative AI games on Steam by Totally Human, which suggests that nearly 8,000 titles released on Steam now disclose GenAI usage, compared to 1,000 a year ago.

That’s 7% of the total Steam library, and 20% of all games released so far in 2025.

It’s worth noting that although Steam requires games that use generative AI in their development to disclose the use, such disclosures are voluntary, so the actual number of games created using GenAI is likely higher than the 8,000 figure.

In addition to disclosing whether generative AI was used, developers must describe exactly how it’s used. This then appears on the game’s store in a section called ‘AI Generated Content Disclosure’.

According to the analysis, 60% of generative AI disclosures so far are for virtual asset generation (so the creation of characters, backgrounds, or art).

Generative AI is also used for audio generation, text generation, marketing and promotional assets, and code generation. AI is also being used for flagging of offensive user-created content, and the generation of in-game content prompted by the player.

Steam currently doesn’t make it possible to filter its games so that only those without AI-generated content can be viewed, but SteamDB has now added this filter.

According to this year’s Game Developers Conference survey, a majority (52%) of developers reported working at companies that utilize generative AI tools.

However, it appears that as usage has gone up, curiosity has gone down. 9% of developers surveyed said their companies were interested in generative AI tools, down from 15% last year. 27% said their companies had no interest in using them, a 9-point increase from 2024.