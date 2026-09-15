Steam Deck 2 plans still on track despite RAM crisis and higher prices

Valve’s popular Steam Deck handheld PC is still set to get a sequel, RAM crisis or no.

Speaking with IGN, Valve developers Pierre-Loup Griffais and Jeff Leinbaugh confirmed that work on the Steam Deck 2 is ongoing.

“Not really,” said Griffais when asked if RAM prices had impacted Valve’s plans. “We’ve talked before about how we want to make sure there’s a very delineated performance improvement for something like a future Steam Deck, and I think we’re still looking at it in the same way.

“It’s just a matter of looking at the current conditions and seeing how and when we can deliver something like that. But from what we’re working on, as far as the user experience goes and what the product that we’re trying to build is, it’s very similar goals.”

The news will come as a relief to fans of shiny new hardware, but it doesn’t mean the price of the unit will be affordable.

The Steam Machine launched midway through 2026 priced at over $1,000. Valve said that this was “significantly more” than it originally wanted to charge.

Yesterday, the Steam Frame VR headset was made available to order, which also costs more than $1,000 for the cheaper model in the US.

It is unknown when Valve may announce or release the Steam Deck 2.