‘Stay tuned’: It sounds like cult N64 shooter Buck Bumble is really coming back

The reformed Croc studio, Argonaut Games, is teasing a return for its cult N64 shooter, Buck Bumble.

The shooter-come-platformer was originally released for Nintendo 64 in 1998, published by Ubisoft, and more recently it gained popularity online thanks to its speed garage title theme.

Argonaut founder Jez San and co-CEO Mike Arkin recently expressed interest in one day reviving Buck Bumble, as it has with its remaster of 1997 platformer Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. However, in a social media post published on Monday, Argonaut explicitly teased upcoming news related to the game.

“Right about now, Buck Bumble is officially your new wholesome 4/20 mascot, and we will not be taking further questions …at this time,” it wrote on X. “But stay tuned and BEE sure to follow us for forthcoming news and announcements! #BuckBumble”

Right about now Buck Bumble is officially your new wholesome 4/20 mascot, and we will not be taking further questions ...at this time. But stay tuned and BEE sure to follow us for forthcoming news and announcements! 👀🐝 #BuckBumble pic.twitter.com/G66wF0waF5 — Argonaut Games (@ArgonautGames_) April 20, 2026

Speaking to MCV Develop magazine last year, Argonaut’s bosses said they hoped to one day return to Buck Bumble, but suggested that the company would first tackle a remaster of Croc’s sequel.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that if Croc does well in the market that the obvious next project is to remaster Croc 2,” San said, with Arkin adding that early work had already started on it.

“Croc 2 was built in a different engine from Croc, and the remastering approach is also a little different,” he explained.

“We’ve done some early R&D to validate our approach, and it’s looking like it will work well, so assuming we greenlight it from the commercial and financial side, we’re confident that it will be another step forward from what we achieved with Croc.”