State of Play: Here’s every announcement from PlayStation’s big live stream

PlayStation premiered brand new God of War and Until Dawn games during its State of Play on Tuesday, as well as new looks at Wolverine, Tomb Raider, and more.

The 60-minute broadcast featured announcements for Control Resonant, Ace Combat, Rayman Legends: Retold, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, plus reveals for a handful of previously unseen titles.

Here’s the full summary of everything announced during the latest PlayStation State of Play, with links to our full reports where available.

Everything announced in State of Play

Wolverine got 7 minutes of new gameplay

PlayStation and Insomniac Games premiered more than seven minutes of Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay. “With the fate of humans and mutants hanging in the balance, Logan knows the world needs a hero,” PlayStation wrote. “However, they’ll have to settle for Wolverine.”

The Knights of Doom revealed for Marvel Tokon

Arc System Works revealed the fourth team to join the Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls roster: the Knights of Doom.

Rayman Legends Retold was finally revealed

Following weeks of leaks, Ubisoft officially announced Rayman Legends Retold, a remake of the 2013 platformer planned for consoles and PC in October. “Retold reimagines the beloved platformer with stunning 3D visuals, a brand‑new world, Kung Foot, and legendary co‑op fun,” Ubisoft said.

Dave the Diver is getting a spin-off

Bancho the Chef was revealed for PS5, a new game from the team behind Dave the Diver. “It’s not DLC, but an entirely new game, starring the best chef you’ve met at the Blue Hole… Bancho,” said Jaeho Hwang, the director and game designer behind Dave the Diver.

Ikumi Nakamura‘s new game revealed

Ikumi Nakamura appeared to announce her new game, Kemuri, which is releasing in 2027. The short gameplay trailer showcased yokai hunters exploring a large cityscape and defeating yokai demons with flashy action combat.

The next Tomb Raider is delayed

Crystal Dynamics premiered a new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and confirmed that the game has been delayed to 2027. The remake will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 and promises “new surprises that honour the spirit and atmosphere of the original game”.

Annapurna’s dinosaur survival horror

The Lost Wild from Great Ape Games and Annapurna was revealed, described as a “survival horror built on three things: observation, instinct, and restraint.”

Game director Gary Napper said: “Watching where a dinosaur looks before you move. Holding still when something taller than the building you’re hiding behind walks past. Knowing when not to run. In this post, I want to talk about the design philosophy behind it.”

Phantom Blade Zero’s release date slipped

Phantom Blade Zero’s release date has been moved from September 9 to October 29.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to all the players who have been following and supporting us,” said the game’s creator Soulframe. “This was not an easy decision.

“More than anyone, we understand the expectations our players have placed on us. And precisely because of those expectations, we do not want to release Phantom Blade Zero knowing there is still an opportunity to take it one step further.”

Dune: Awakening is coming to PS5

Dune Awakening will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 22.

The console release will include a new single-player mode (which will also be added to the existing PC version), as well as scalable difficulty.

Dynasty Warriors 3 is getting a PS5 remaster

Dynasty Warriors 3 is getting a PS5 remaster, titled Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered.

Onimusha has a date and a demo

Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword got a confirmed release date of September 25, a new trailer, and word that a demo will be available from today.

Silent Hill Townfall is coming in September

Konami announced the release date for Silent Hill: Townfall. The game, which is developed by Scottish studio Screen Burn, will be released on September 24.

Ace Combat 8 is also arriving in September

Capcom announced that Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve will release on October 2, 2026. For Deluxe Edition holders, Early Access begins on September 28.

A new Stunt Man with movie licenses

Saber Interactive revealed Stuntman: Hollywood, which features Universal IPs like Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, and Knight Rider. “Stuntman: Hollywood is built on the speed and control of an arcade racer, the spectacular chaos of crashes and destruction, and the precision a difficult stunt demands,” it said.

ILL is a “realistic first-person action horror game”

ILL is a “realistic first-person action horror game” that takes players into a dark fort overtaken by a mysterious entity. “A grim story, unpredictable monsters, a visceral dismemberment system, and realistic physics create an atmosphere of relentless terror.”

Control Resonant is another September release

Remedy announced that Control Resonant will release on September 24 and premiered a new Story Trailer, “offering a deeper look into a world no longer bound by the rules we understand”.

Gitaroo Man, and more are being added to PS Plus

RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Gitaroo Man, and more are being added to PS Plus.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds will debut as a PS+ Premium and Extra title, along with three newly added retro titles – Gitaroo Man in June, Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy in July, and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in August.

Until Dawn is getting a sequel

Sony announced that a sequel to Until Dawn is in development. Until Dawn 2 is coming next year, and will be developed by Liverpool-based studio Firesprite.

The next God of War game revealed

Sony’s Santa Monica studio announced a new mainline entry in the God of War franchise, God of War Laufey, with 20 minutes of gameplay. Laufey stars Faye (Laufey the Just), Kratos’s Norse wife and the mother of Atreus, as she battles otherworldly factions in the afterlife.