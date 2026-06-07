New State of Decay 3 trailer confirms 2027 release date

Xbox and Undead Labs have announced that State of Decay 3 will be launching on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC in 2027.

The new trailer showcased the usual selection of zombie locales, with a much higher level of visual fidelity than we’ve seen from previous titles.

In April, developer Undead Labs announced that a series of alpha playtests for State of Decay 3 would start in May, promising “four-player co-op, some new base building and resource strategics, and a whole lot of combat.”

Over the last few years, most of the team has been doing updates for State of Decay 2,” series co-creator Brant Fitzgerald explained in an announcement video. “The rest of us have been creating cool shit for State of Decay 3.

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on what you liked about State of Decay 2 and what you didn’t. We’ve read your feedback on Discord. We’ve watched your gameplay clips and live streams on YouTube. And through it all, we’ve seen how powerful and tight-knit this community is. It became clear that community is survival and that we need your help.”

Earlier this year, studio head Philip Holt confirmed that the reveal trailer shown in 2020 was purely designed to announce that the game was coming, because at that point the game was just “a Word document”, and none of the trailer’s contents (such as zombie deer) had actually been planned.