Stario: Haven Tower moves the city-building genre into a single, ever-rising tower block

Stario: Haven Tower, a city-building game which focuses on a single tower, is set to release next week.

Developed by Stargate Games, Stario: Haven Tower will be released on Steam Early Access on September 25, at a price of $13.99 ($12.59 for its first two weeks on sale).

The game incorporates many elements of the city-building genre, but rather than being set in a city it’s instead focused on a single tower, which the player has to continually build upwards.

Stario takes place after a cataclysmic event nearly destroys the entire human race. The last survivors, known as the Towertizens, can only restore humanity by building an enormous tower that reaches far into the sky.

As the tower builds, it will be affected by natural disasters and other hazards. Meanwhile, the higher the building grows the harder it will be for Towertizens to gather the resources needed to survive.

The game features six biomes, and four natural disasters designed to challenge the tower’s stability and the game’s resource management.

“Unlike traditional city builders that expand outward, Stario focuses on vertical construction,” the game’s description reads. “But it is more than just stacking floors. Resource management drives every decision, from sustaining daily life to fueling ambitious projects. Ecosystem bonuses, tower effects, and intricate recipes all push players to experiment with efficient layouts.

“Logistics are another challenge. Each floor stores resources independently, and carriers automatically move goods to where they are needed. But carriers are slow and limited, often leading to food shortages below and stalled construction above. Players must unlock advanced logistics technologies to design smarter, tower-wide supply chains.”

A free demo for the game is currently available on Steam, while the Early Access version set for release next week gives players “the full progression from level 13 and up”, along with the full tech tree and story conclusion.