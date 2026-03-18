Starfield’s big Free Lanes update shouldn’t be considered version 2.0, developer says

One of the key developers behind Starfield says he doesn’t think its upcoming major update should be considered Starfield 2.0.

After months of speculation it was finally announced on Tuesday that Starfield is coming to PlayStation 5, alongside two new content drops.

The first, Terran Armada, is a paid story expansion which introduces new characters, locations, enemies, quests, systems and rewards.

But it’s the second – Free Lanes, which will be free to all Starfield players – which promises more overall improvements to the game experience, including interplanetary travel, new encounters, new points of interest and dungeons, as well as a new land vehicle called the Moon Jumper.

During a group presentation to reveal the new updates to press, lead creative producer Timothy Lamb addressed the topic of whether Free Lanes should be considered Starfield 2.0.

Lamb explained that while he considers this the best version of Starfield to date, he still wouldn’t refer to it as Starfield 2.0 because of the connotations that would come with that.

“No. I’d push back against that,” he said (as transcribed by Wccftech). “There’s a narrative baked into what that label would mean. We looked at a number of systems where we had interest or had heard things from the community, and we tried to level up a number of them.

“Free Lanes is huge, and getting it to work with all of the existing content we shipped at launch was significant. But I wouldn’t call it 2.0. A number of systems have been made incrementally better. We’ve added a ton of content. It’s the best version of Starfield.”

Lamb also confirmed that Free Lanes and Terran Armada won’t be the last pieces of Starfield content released.

“Nothing to announce today, but there’s a lot more in the lore, things the team is excited about, things we still want to pursue,” he said. “We’re still working on Starfield.”

Starfield will be released on PlayStation 5 on April 7, with Terran Armada and Free Lanes both arriving on the same day for all formats.

The PS5 game will cost $49.99/£44.99 for the Standard Edition and $64.99/£60.99 for the Premium Edition. The Xbox and PC versions – which until Tuesday’s announcement were $69.99 / £69.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 / £99.99 for the Premium Edition – received an immediate price cut to match this.