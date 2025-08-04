Starfield reportedly targeting PS5 release in 2026 following ‘weak’ sales of first expansion

Microsoft is reportedly planning to release Starfield for PlayStation 5 in 2026.

According to MP1st’s sources, Bethesda’s owner is currently targeting a spring (March to mid-June) 2026 release for a PS5 version of the game, which has yet to be officially announced.

The site claims the sci-fi RPG isn’t coming to PS5 this year, partly due to “weak” sales of its first expansion, Shattered Space.

The story DLC launched in September 2024, one year after the game’s original release for Xbox Series X/S and PC, to mixed critical reviews and a poor user reception.

While Microsot’s plans could change, it’s claimed that Starfield’s PS5 release is being timed to coincide with the launch of game’s second expansion and other quality of life updates.

Additionally, MP1st isn’t expecting the PS5 version of Starfield to be announced at Gamescom this month.

A PS5 port of Starfield has been anticipated ever since Microsoft shared its “vision of the future of Xbox” in February 2024, which included plans to bring a wave of games to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

The first titles to make the jump to new console platforms were Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves and Grounded.

Others that have followed since include Doom: The Dark Ages, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Forza Horizon 5.

Microsoft’s gaming boss Phil Spencer has said there are no red lines regarding which Xbox titles could be released for other platforms.

Asked specifically about the chances of Starfield remaining an Xbox exclusive in January, Spencer said keeping games off other consoles “doesn’t work” as a strategy for Microsoft.

It’s been suggested that ‘Starborn’ could be the title of the second Starfield expansion, after Bethesda was discovered to have trademarked the name last year.