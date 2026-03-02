Starfield on PS5 release date ‘confirmed’ by reliable insider

The release date of the much-rumoured PlayStation 5 version of Starfield has been given its strongest backing yet from a reliable insider.

Last month Polish site PPE.pl cited its insider Graczdari, who its says handles physical game sales in Europe, and previously correctly leaked information on the release date of Oblivion: Remastered physical copies, the Switch 2 port of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The report claimed that the PS5 version of Starfield is expected to get a physical release on April 7, but some players have noted that while Graczdari has been right with some things in the past, they’ve been equally wrong with other things (such as the claim that a DualSense with a removable battery was coming).

Now, however, Dealabs writer billbil-kun – who has a far longer and more accurate track record of consistently leaking software release dates – has also stated that Starfield will get a physical release on PS5 on April 7, lending more credibility to the claim.

The insider has not yet specified whether this date applies to the digital version of the game too, or whether the physical version will come later, though it appears to be the former.

According to billbil-kun’s report, Starfield will release in a Standard Edition costing €49.99 / £44.99 and a Premium Edition costing €69.99 / £59.99.

This price, the insider noted, is significantly lower than the price of the game on Xbox, where the Standard Edition costs €79.99 / £69.99 and the Premium Edition costs €109.99 / £99.99.

It’s not yet known, then, whether the PS5 release will also mark a new lower price point for the game on Xbox consoles, bringing it in line with the price on Sony‘s console.

Billbil-kun believes that pre-orders for the PS5 version of Starfield should open on March 18, and that it’s not yet known if this will also be when the game is officially announced for PS5.

It’s been reported for some time that Bethesda is planning a PS5 version of its sci-fi RPG, with reports last year suggesting that a Spring 2026 release was being targeted.

Last year industry insider Nate the Hate, who has a track record of breaking stories about unreleased games, also claimed that Switch 2 will be getting a port of Starfield.