Starfield is finally coming to PS5 next month alongside new content and PS5 Pro support

Starfield is finally coming to PlayStation 5 next month, alongside two new pieces of content.

Bethesda‘s space RPG had been rumoured to make an appearance on Sony‘s console for some time, but today Todd Howard‘s studio confirmed that the game, and all previously available content, will launch on PS5 on April 7.

Starfield on PS5 will cost $49.99/£44.99 for the Standard Edition, with a deluxe version priced at $64.99/£60.99. The Xbox and PC versions (which until this morning were $69.99 / £69.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 / £99.99 for the Premium Edition) have had an immediate price cut to match this.

The PlayStation version of the game will support PlayStation 5 Pro, with Bethesda Game Studios announcing that the game will ship with a Pro Performance mode which will target higher FPS, and a Pro Visual Mode (the specifics of which weren’t shared.

Alongside the PlayStation 5 version of the game, two new pieces of content are coming to Starfield in April, titled Terran Armada and Free Lanes.

Terran Armada will introduce new characters, locations, enemies, quests, systems, and rewards. This DLC will be free to all owners of the Premium Edition on Xbox and PC, and will cost $9.99/£8.99 standalone.

The other piece of content launching alongside the PS5 version, Free Lanes, will “deepen the core Starfield experience for both new and returning players,” according to Bethesda.

This update, which will be free to all players, will introduce interplanetary travel, allowing players to move between planets in the same system, something that players have asked for since the game was released.

This update will also introduce new encounters, points of interest and dungeons, as well as the Moon Jumper, a new land vehicle. A new crew member, Muria, will also be added to the game as part of Free Lanes.