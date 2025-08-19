Starfield is coming to Switch 2 next year, it’s claimed

A port of Starfield will reportedly be released on Switch 2 next year.

That’s according to industry insider Nate the Hate, who has a track record of breaking stories about unreleased games.

“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle won’t be the only Bethesda game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026,” he posted on X.

“See that planet? You can go there. Aside from landing on PS5, Starfield is planned for release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.”

Starfield has yet to be officially confirmed for PlayStation 5, but numerous reports – including one earlier this month – suggest Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is being readied for Sony‘s console.

Microsoft and Bethesda confirmed during Gamescom‘s Opening Night Live presentation that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, making it the first major Xbox first-party title to be announced for Nintendo’s new platform.

Other reports have suggested that Xbox is prepping multiple releases for Switch 2, including Diablo 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Following the Switch 2 reveal in April, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer reiterated his intention to support Nintendo Switch 2 with Xbox game franchises.

“We’ve been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2,” he told Variety. “Nintendo has been a great partner. We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox.

“It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that’s really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games.

“I’m really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry and us continuing to support them. And getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future.”