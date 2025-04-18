Star Wars Outlaws Switch 2 release date confirmed, A Pirate’s Fortune DLC trailer revealed

Ubisoft has officially announced release information on Star Wars Outlaws’ second story DLC, and its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 port.

As leaked yesterday when a trailer went live too early, A Pirate’s Fortune, the second of two planned story packs for the game, will be released on all formats on May 15, Ubisoft has confirmed.

The game will focus mainly on treasure hunting while accompanied by pirate character Hondo Ohnaka, according to the publisher’s description.

“The new trailer shows Kay Vess embarking on a mysterious adventure where she encounters pirates and lost treasures,” it says. “Kay and her companion Nix team up with infamous pirate Hondo Ohnaka to face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders to uncover the hidden riches within the dangerous Khepi Tomb.

“Along the way, they’ll discover the Miyuki Trade League who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling dangerous goods across the galaxy.”

A Pirate’s Fortune is available as part of the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass, or can be bought standalone. To access the DLC, players first have to complete the main storyline in the base game.

The DLC will be accompanied by an update that will grant all players new cosmetic items based on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Owners of the Ultimate and Deluxe Editions will also get the Naboo Nobility and Desert Nomad cosmetic packs.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws will be released on September 4, though it has yet to confirm whether all DLC will launch alongside it.

As well as the DLC and Switch 2 news, Ubisoft also announced that it has released a new playable demo for Star Wars Outlaws today.

The demo, which will “be permanently available across most platforms where the game is already available”, gives players access to “a part of the game for three hours”, but they won’t be able to carry over their save file.