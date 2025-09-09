Star Wars Outlaws gets its first Switch 2 patch, as Ubsioft says a Switch 2 demo is coming later this year

The Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws has received its first patch, while Ubisoft has confirmed a demo of the Switch 2 version is coming later this year.

A Star Wars Outlaws demo is already available on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. The time-limited demo takes place around the mid-point of the game and limits players to three hours of gameplay.

A newly updated FAQ on the game’s official website addresses the possibility of a demo for the Switch 2 version, saying: “The demo will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, we’ll share more information soon.”

It’s not yet known whether this will be the same demo as that on other formats, or something different.

Until then, those who already have the game on Switch 2 will be able to download its first ‘title update’ patch, which improves performance and fixes various bugs.

According to Ubisoft, the patch “includes a range of fixes including clearer visuals when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars, user interface updates and performance improvements”.

VGC recently posted a First Play video showing the Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws in action. Despite initial reports coming out of Gamescom suggesting the game could run poorly, subsequent footage (including our own) suggests this isn’t the case, with Digital Foundry’s John Linneman calling the port “insanely impressive” for the hardware.

The full patch notes for the game’s first title update can be found below:

Star Wars Outlaws – Switch 2 Patch 1

General Gameplay

Fixed several issues where NPCs would not spawn, e.g. when chasing Kay during the ‘Crashed’ quest on Toshara

Reduced likelihood of Kay being stuck when traversing the environment

Improved hiding and detection when in tall grass on Akiva

Various stability improvements and other minor fixes

Graphics

Improvements made to visual quality when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars, with less “pop in”

Reduced flickering with smoke and lighting

Improved shadows at the edge of the screen when moving in cities and stations

Improved quality of leaves, cloth and other things that let light through

Various other small visual fixes and improvements

Camera

Fixed camera movement when traversing certain objects in certain ways with Kay

UI

Fixed controller image types and directional button prompts when switching between Joy-Con and Pro Controller

Fixed the gadget inventory HUD not resizing when using the handheld preset custom scaling settings

Wild Card Story Pack

Fixed an issue where NPCs would not be highlighted when using Nix to plant a card

A Pirate’s Fortune Story Pack