Star Wars Outlaws DLC trailer leaks early, revealing release date for A Pirate’s Fortune

A trailer for Star Wars Outlaws’ second story DLC has leaked online.

The video, which was reportedly posted online as an unlisted trailer before Ubisoft took it down, shows footage from A Pirate’s Fortune as well as its apparent release date.

According to the trailer, the DLC will be released on May 15.

The trailer was supposed to debut at the Star Wars Celebration fan event on Friday but was seemingly accidentally posted early. Ubisoft has since taken it down but a Resetera user uploaded it to Streamable.

“Embark on a mysterious adventure with Kay and Nix to explore the Khepi system and learn what it takes to be a true leader,” the video’s description read.

“Team up with legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka and face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders as you infiltrate the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds. Along the way, you’ll discover the Miyuki Trade League who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling dangerous goods across the galaxy.

“As part of the update alongside A Pirate’s Fortune, all players will be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which will include an outfit for Nix, a Trophy for the speeder and a Trinket for both the speeder and the Trailblazer. The gift will appear in your delivery crate on the Trailblazer after downloading and installing the update.”

A new demo for Star Wars Outlaws has also been added today. The demo offers “up to three hours of gameplay”, but doesn’t let players carry over their save file.

A Pirate’s Fortune is the second of two planned story expansions for Star Wars Outlaws. The first, Wild Card, was released in November and sees protagonist Kay hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament and crossing paths with Lando Calrissian.

Star Wars Outlaws launched last year to what Ubisoft described as “softer than expected” sales, and has since been the subject of numerous updates designed to resolve players’ issues, including the removal of stealth from “almost all quest objectives”.

Earlier this month Ubisoft confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.